Trump asks Turkey for Khashoggi video 'if it exists'

Oct. 17, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
President Trump says the U.S. is asking Turkey for audio and video relating to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “if it exists.”
The president on Wednesday called Saudi Arabia an important ally, noting it is an important customer for U.S. military exports.
Turkish officials have said Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudis' Istanbul consulate, which Saudi officials have denied.
Oct. 16, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
President Trump has topped $100 million in fundraising for his 2020 reelection bid - an enormous haul for a president barely two years into his first term, according to new figures reported by his 2020 campaign.
Trump pulled in more than $18 million last quarter through his campaign committee and two joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee, for a total of at least $106 million since January 2017, according to his campaign and federal filings.
His reelection committee entered October with a stockpile of more than $35 million, the campaign said.
Oct. 16, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
Oct. 16, 2018, 6:55 a.m.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Mohammed said during the meeting: "We are strong and old allies. We face our challenges together — the past, the day of, tomorrow."
Pompeo thanked the prince for hosting him.
Oct. 16, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
President Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday over DNA test results she released that indicate she has some Native American heritage, saying she is "getting slammed" over the assertion and branding it a "scam and a lie."
Trump called on his potential 2020 Democratic challenger to apologize. He claimed that even the Cherokee Nation "denies her."
Warren released the test results Monday in part to push back against Trump's longstanding taunts about her ancestry claims. The results provide some evidence of a Native American in her lineage, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.
Oct. 15, 2018, 6:16 a.m.
President Trump said Monday he has spoken to the king of Saudi Arabia, who denies any knowledge of what happened to a Saudi journalist who visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and then disappeared and is feared dead.
Trump tweeted Monday morning, "Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen.'"
Trump said he's dispatching Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with the king to try to find out what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Oct. 15, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
When the Great Recession hit, it walloped Nevada like no other state, claiming Corry Castaneda among its many victims.
Oct. 13, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
Oct. 12, 2018, 8:19 a.m.
Oct. 11, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
President Trump says the U.S. is looking into the fate of a Saudi writer missing and feared murdered but expressed reservations over calls to withhold further U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, warning that such a move “would be hurting us.”
Decades of close U.S.-Saudi relations, which have only intensified under Trump, appeared in jeopardy by the suggestion of a carefully plotted murder of a government critic, Jamal Khashoggi, 59, who disappeared a week ago after entering a Saudi consulate in Turkey. The wealthy former government insider had been living in the United States in self-imposed exile.
In an interview Wednesday with “Fox News @ Night,” Trump said he wanted to find out what happened to Khashoggi but appeared reluctant to consider blocking arms sales, citing economic reasons.