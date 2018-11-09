Advertisement
By Associated Press

Trump brushes off comments about him in Michelle Obama's upcoming memoir

(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump is brushing off former First Lady Michelle Obama's declaration that she can't forgive him for campaign rhetoric that potentially put her family at risk.

Trump instead pointed to former President Obama, telling reporters outside the White House on Friday, "She talked about safety. What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you." Trump didn't explain what he meant.

In the former first lady’s upcoming memoir, she says Trump's rhetoric barely concealed "bigotry and xenophobia" that was "dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks."

By Associated Press

Trump on new acting AG: 'I don't know Matt Whitaker'

President Trump talks with reporters before departing for France on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 9.
President Trump talks with reporters before departing for France on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 9. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump is moving to distance himself from Matthew Whitaker as he faces criticism over his choice for acting attorney general.

Trump told reporters Friday that "I don't know Matt Whitaker" and said he didn't speak with Whitaker about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Whitaker has made public comments critical of Mueller's investigation, and critics have called on Whitaker to recuse himself from oversight of the inquiry. Under former Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, the investigation was overseen by Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein.

By Associated Press

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg out of hospital after fall

The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is home after being released from the hospital. She had been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.

The court said Ginsburg was released Friday. Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says she is “doing well” and working from home.

The court had previously said the justice fell in her office at the court on Wednesday evening and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight.

By Associated Press

Gun-control activist Lucy McBath defeats GOP Rep. Karen Handel in Georgia

Lucy McBath speaks during a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Nov. 2 at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Lucy McBath speaks during a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Nov. 2 at Morehouse College in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Democratic gun-control activist Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel of Georgia in a suburban congressional district long considered safe for the GOP.

Handel had to seek reelection after winning her seat last year in a close special election race against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

McBath became an advocate for stricter gun laws after her son, Jordan Davis, was fatally shot at a Florida gas station in 2012 by a man angry over loud music the teenager and his friends were playing in a car.

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

White House suspends press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta after heated exchange with Trump

The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after he and President Trump had a heated confrontation during a news conference.

They began sparring after Acosta asked Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern U.S. border. When Acosta tried to follow up with another question, Trump said, "That's enough!" and a female White House aide unsuccessfully tried to grab the microphone from Acosta.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement accusing Acosta of "placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern," calling it "absolutely unacceptable."

By Associated Press

Trump spars with reporters at post-election news briefing, ordering several to sit down

President Trump assails CNN's Jim Acosta at a White House news conference.

President Trump sparred with reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and telling another he's a "rude, terrible" person.

He told another reporter he's "not a fan of yours, either."

The president's mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an "invasion." Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.

An In-N-Out thanks to volunteers

Photos: California candidates make final push ahead of midterm election

Ione Kauser of La Habra campaigns for Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox.
Ione Kauser of La Habra campaigns for Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

'I'm living one hour at a time at this point'

Republican congressional candidate Young Kim and gubernatorial candidate John Cox campaign in Rowland Heights.
Republican congressional candidate Young Kim and gubernatorial candidate John Cox campaign in Rowland Heights. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Republican congressional candidate Young Kim greeted gubernatorial candidate John Cox's giant campaign bus, the words "HELP IS ON THE WAY" emblazoned across it, as it rolled into the parking lot outside her Rowland Heights field office.

Standing beside Cox on Saturday, Kim predicted that a string of GOP victories Tuesday would start with voters repealing the gas tax hike. 

"Can you imagine Gavin Newsom being our governor? Can you imagine Gil Cisneros being your representative?" Kim asked the crowd, to loud boos and cries of "Nooo!"