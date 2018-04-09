Trump calls California a 'border free zone'

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Even as President Trump tries to quiet speculation that Scott Pruitt’s days in his administration are numbered, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency continues to become a bigger political liability for him.

Now the federal government’s top ethics officer is calling for the EPA to take action addressing Pruitt’s multiple alleged ethics lapses. The letter sent to the EPA from David Apol, acting director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, was notable because such letters are rarely written from Apol’s office. The New York Times first reported on the letter, which is dated April 6.

It warns the EPA appears to be inadequately addressing the various ethics issues swirling around Pruitt and “action to appropriately address any violations” may be necessary. Apol expresses particular concern about the $50 a night bedroom Pruitt rented from the wife of a top energy lobbyist on a block in Washington, D.C., where housing typically costs much more.