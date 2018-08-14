Advertisement
Essential Washington
By Associated Press

Trump campaign raises the stakes in Omarosa fight, files for arbitration

President Trump flanked by Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ben Carson at the White House on Feb. 1, 2017.
President Trump flanked by Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ben Carson at the White House on Feb. 1, 2017. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement. 

A campaign aide told the Associated Press that the claim was being filed with the America Arbitration Assn. in New York, alleging that Marigault Newman’s explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign. 

Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 she was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump reelection effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer. 

By Associated Press

Trump signs defense bill named for McCain but doesn't mention him

President Trump signs the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act at Ft. Drum, N.Y., on Aug. 13.
President Trump signs the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act at Ft. Drum, N.Y., on Aug. 13. (Hans Pennink / Associated Press)

President Trump on Monday signed a $716-billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing lawmaker.

The measure Trump signed at New York's Ft. Drum will boost military pay by 2.6%, the largest hike in nine years.

The bill also weakens a bid to clamp down on Chinese telecom company ZTE and allows Trump to waive sanctions against countries that bought Russian weapons and now want to buy U.S. military equipment. The bill provides no money for Trump's requested Space Force but authorizes the military parade he wants in Washington in November.

By Associated Press

Trump encourages Harley-Davidson boycott amid steel tariff dispute

(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Trump is backing calls for a Harley-Davidson boycott amid an ongoing steel tariff dispute.

Harley-Davidson drew Trump's wrath in June after the manufacturer announced that it is moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. The company blames the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs Trump imposed on a host of EU products.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that “many” Harley-Davidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas.

  White House

Ahead of new book, President Trump bashes 'wacky Omarosa' over Twitter

By  and

Trump hits Turkey with tariffs after talks to free U.S. minister deadlock

Following an impasse in high-level negotiations to free an America preacher detained in Turkey, President Trump on Friday said he had ordered heavy tariffs on Ankara’s export of steel and aluminum to the United States, a punitive move that deepened a growing political and economic rift with the NATO ally.

By Associated Press

N.Y. Republican Rep. Chris Collins suspends reelection bid after being charged with insider trading

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY)
Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

In an about-face, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins is ending his reelection bid days after the Republican was charged with insider trading.

Collins released a statement Saturday morning saying he will suspend his campaign and finish the rest of his term. Collins was indicted Wednesday on charges he passed inside information about a biotechnology company to family members so they could profit from illicit trades. He had said later that day he would remain on the ballot despite the indictment and fight the charges.

"I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Donald Trump's agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress," the statement said.

By

A tale of two scandals, with a rich Trump donor, kickbacks and a Playboy playmate

The motorcade of President George W. Bush curled through the lush streets of Bel-Air one night in October 2006 and slowed to a stop at the Colonial Revival mansion of Elliott Broidy.

  White House
By Associated Press

In Iowa, Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says Democrats must fight

Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa. (Associated Press)

Michael Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president for porn actress Stormy Daniels, told Iowa Democrats on Friday that the party needs a bare-knuckle fighter to take back the White House — and he's considering formally casting himself in the role.

In a political scene unthinkable just months ago, Avenatti was the closing speaker at the Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, a traditional stop for presidential hopefuls. His remarks came after a tour through the early-voting state that included a visit to the state fair and meetings with key Democratic officials.

"What I fear for this Democratic Party that I love is that we have a tendency to bring nail clippers to gunfights," Avenatti told an enthusiastic crowd in the Surf Ballroom and Museum. "Tonight I want to suggest a different course. I believe that the Democratic Party must be a party that fights fire with fire."

  Supreme Court
By Associated Press

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to start Sept. 4

Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Judge Brett Kavanaugh (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

The Senate is scheduled to begin the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4.

Sen. Charles E.Grassley, the Iowa Republican who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said Friday the committee will launch up to four days of review that Tuesday, beginning with opening remarks from senators.

Kavanaugh will face questions Wednesday, Sept. 5, followed by testimony from legal experts and people who know the judge.

By

For domestic abuse and gang violence survivors, Sessions has narrowed the path to asylum

Candelaria, an asylum seeker, at La Clinica Del Pueblo in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in Washington.
Candelaria, an asylum seeker, at La Clinica Del Pueblo in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in Washington. (Al Drago / For The Times)

Xiomara started dating him when she was 17. He was different then, not that yet the man who pushed drugs and ran with a gang. Not the man who she says berated and raped her, who roused her out of bed some mornings only to beat her.

Not the man who choked her with an electrical cord, or put a gun to her head while she screamed, then begged, “‘Please, please don’t kill me — I love you.’”

Fleeing El Salvador with their daughter, then 4, the 23-year-old mother pleaded for help at a port of entry in El Paso on a chilly day in December 2016.