Trump dismisses second Brett Kavanaugh accuser as 'totally inebriated' and 'messed up'

Sep. 25, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
- Supreme Court
President Trump says Democrats are playing a “con game” against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump is seeking to cast doubt on sexual misconduct allegations lodged against Kavanaugh by a Yale classmate, Deborah Ramirez, who made her claims in an article published in the New Yorker magazine.
Trump says Ramirez says it might not have been Kavanaugh and there were gaps in her memory. He says she says “she was totally inebriated and all messed up.”
Sep. 24, 2018, 6:02 p.m.
- Supreme Court
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh declared in a televised interview Monday that he never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or at any other time in his life.
Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, sat down for an interview with Fox News Channel's "The Story with Martha MacCallum" after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.
Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied he was "at any such party." He said he did not question that perhaps Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted, "but what I know is I've never sexually assaulted anyone."
Sep. 24, 2018, 11:10 a.m.
Deputy Atty. Gen.
Sep. 24, 2018, 7:25 a.m.
The video Katie Hill posted Friday on social media opens with a striking declaration for a congressional candidate: “I have experienced sexual assault multiple times, different ways.”
Sep. 24, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
- White House
President Trump is pledging his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the sexual misconduct allegations against his choice are "totally political."
Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared that Kavanaugh is "outstanding," and added, "I am with him all the way."
He spoke as Kavanaugh's nomination appeared in peril after the New Yorker published the account of a second woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale. The woman said Kavanaugh forced her to come in contact with his penis while both were inebriated at a party.
Sep. 23, 2018, 5:46 p.m.
- Supreme Court
Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years, according to a new report from the New Yorker magazine.
In a story published Sunday night on its website, the New Yorker reported that the claim dates to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh's freshman year at Yale University.
The New Yorker identified the woman as Deborah Ramirez, 53, and said she described the incident in an interview after being contacted by a reporter.
Sep. 22, 2018, 12:02 p.m.
Sep. 22, 2018, 12:02 p.m.
Sep. 21, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
- White House
- Russia
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein denied a New York Times report Friday that he suggested that he secretly record President Trump last year to expose chaos in the administration and that he floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
The Times cited several people, who were not named, who described episodes that came in the spring of 2017 after FBI Director James Comey was fired. The newspaper said its sources also included people who were briefed on memos written by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Rosenstein took issue with the story.