By Associated Press

Trump says he feels 'terribly' for Kavanaugh

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
President Trump says he feels "terribly" for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh as he faces a decades-old accusation of sexual assault. Trump says the judge "is not a man that deserves this."

Trump made the comments Tuesday at a joint news conference with the president of Poland. He praised Kavanaugh, saying he was "at a level that we rarely see," but said he supported a review process in the Senate.

Kavanaugh's nomination has been threatened by a woman's allegation that when they were both in high school, he groped her, tried to take off her clothes and held his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. He has denied the accusation.

Trump says FBI shouldn't investigate Kavanaugh allegation

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
On Tuesday, President Trump reiterated his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, and said he did not see a need to involve the FBI. “I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” Trump said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to hear testimony Monday from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, but will call no other witnesses, drawing rebuke from Democrats who say more witnesses and experts are needed.

“Compare that to the 22 witnesses at the 1991 Anita Hill hearing and it’s impossible to take this process seriously,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said.

By

Trump on Kavanaugh: 'We want to go through a full process ... and hear everybody out'

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 4.
President Trump said Monday he is open to a delay in Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, which was suddenly called into question this weekend with allegations of a sexual assault during Kavanaugh’s high school years.

"We want to go through a full process...and hear everybody out,” Trump told reporters.

"If it takes a little delay, it'll take a little delay,” Trump added.

By Associated Press

Kellyanne Conway says Kavanaugh's accuser 'should testify under oath'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school "should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill."

She says that's up to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Conway told reporters Monday accuser Christine Blasey Ford should "not be ignored or insulted." Conway says Kavanaugh also should testify to the allegations, noting he has already provided testimony and has undergone FBI background checks.

Sen. Susan Collins, a key Supreme Court nomination vote, says Kavanaugh and his accuser should testify

By Jennifer Haberkorn

Feinstein asks FBI to review letter involving Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

A letter reportedly alleging a decades-old incident involving Brett Kavanaugh has been referred to the FBI for review — the latest blow in the partisan and bitter battle over President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

By

Landmark Violence Against Women Act may expire while Congress tends to other business

A landmark federal law enacted 24 years ago to govern investigations and prosecutions of violent crimes against women is set to expire at the end of this month and Congress has little time to rush to its rescue.

By

GOP's latest tax-cut bill won't pass, but it could roil midterms in high-tax states like California

Congressional Republicans are launching another tax-cut push this week, but it’s more about your November election ballot than your 1040 form.

By Associated Press

Trump states without evidence that Puerto Rico hurricane death count is plot by Democrats

President Trump stated without evidence Thursday morning that a study on the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.

An estimated 2,975 people died in the six months after Hurricane Maria as a result of the storm, with the elderly and impoverished most affected, according to the independent study ordered by the U.S. territory's government that was released Tuesday.

The findings contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64 and are about double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400 deaths.

By

It's not just Trump — California voters can thank themselves for the state's relevancy in this November's midterm election

Hey, California voter, way to go! People may say you’re sun-baked, a bit too laid back and, when it comes to picking presidents, largely irrelevant.

