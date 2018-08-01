Trump imposes sanctions over Turkey's detention of American pastor

An assertion Tuesday night by President Trump that identification is required to purchase groceries prompted a cascade of criticism from the media and his adversaries, including the lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

During a freewheeling rally in Tampa, Trump was making the case for stricter voter identification laws, a cause that is broadly popular among his conservative base, when he made the false claim about grocery shopping.

"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," Trump said at the event at the Florida State Fairgrounds. "You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."