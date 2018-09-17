Trump on Kavanaugh: 'We want to go through a full process ... and hear everybody out'

Sep. 17, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
President Trump said Monday he is open to a delay in Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, which was suddenly called into question this weekend with allegations of a sexual assault during Kavanaugh’s high school years.
"We want to go through a full process...and hear everybody out,” Trump told reporters.
"If it takes a little delay, it'll take a little delay,” Trump added.
Sep. 17, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school "should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill."
She says that's up to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Conway told reporters Monday accuser Christine Blasey Ford should "not be ignored or insulted." Conway says Kavanaugh also should testify to the allegations, noting he has already provided testimony and has undergone FBI background checks.
Sep. 13, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
Sep. 13, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
Sep. 13, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
Sep. 13, 2018, 6:09 a.m.
President Trump stated without evidence Thursday morning that a study on the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.
An estimated 2,975 people died in the six months after Hurricane Maria as a result of the storm, with the elderly and impoverished most affected, according to the independent study ordered by the U.S. territory's government that was released Tuesday.
The findings contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64 and are about double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400 deaths.
Sep. 13, 2018, 5:32 a.m.
