Trump promises 'strong action' to stiffen border laws

(Associated Press)

The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

President Trump’s threat to Honduras on Tuesday over migrants he claims are headed to the United States marks an about-face after his administration has sought close ties with the Central American nation, and illustrates how his impulsive tweets can send confusing signals to allies.

Trump has been lashing out in recent days against a “Caravan of People from Honduras” coming across “our ‘Weak Laws’ border” with Mexico, as he put it in his latest tweet. In the new broadside, he not only threatened Mexico — warning again of implications for ongoing trade negotiations — but also warned he might cut foreign aid to Honduras.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the caravan of about 1,100 migrants was now resting in southern Mexico and seeking advice on obtaining visas in Mexico, mostly on humanitarian grounds. Most of those involved in the symbolic march were not expected to proceed to the United States.