Trump promises 'strong action' to stiffen border laws

Apr. 4, 2018, 5:26 a.m.
- White House
- Immigration
President Trump called U.S. border laws “weak” in a tweet Wednesday and said he would take “strong action” to prevent people from crossing into the U.S. illegally.
Trump falsely wrote that Democrats want “people to pour into our country unchecked.” Democrats have advocated for greater protections for undocumented immigrants, but the party has not advocated repeal of existing laws that limit immigration.
The White House wants Congress to pass laws that make it easier to detain and deport families and children arriving illegally from Central America, stripping away many existing legal protections.
Apr. 4, 2018, 5:43 a.m.
President Trump called on Tuesday for using the military to guard the border with Mexico until his promised wall is built, highlighting his growing frustration as nationalist allies criticize him for failing to get Congress to fully fund construction.
Apr. 4, 2018, 5:26 a.m.
- White House
- Immigration
President Trump called U.S. border laws “weak” in a tweet Wednesday and said he would take “strong action” to prevent people from crossing into the U.S. illegally.
Trump falsely wrote that Democrats want “people to pour into our country unchecked.” Democrats have advocated for greater protections for undocumented immigrants, but the party has not advocated repeal of existing laws that limit immigration.
The White House wants Congress to pass laws that make it easier to detain and deport families and children arriving illegally from Central America, stripping away many existing legal protections.
Apr. 3, 2018, 12:02 p.m.
The
Apr. 3, 2018, 7:35 a.m.
- White House
- Immigration
President Trump’s threat to Honduras on Tuesday over migrants he claims are headed to the United States marks an about-face after his administration has sought close ties with the Central American nation, and illustrates how his impulsive tweets can send confusing signals to allies.
Trump has been lashing out in recent days against a “Caravan of People from Honduras” coming across “our ‘Weak Laws’ border” with Mexico, as he put it in his latest tweet. In the new broadside, he not only threatened Mexico — warning again of implications for ongoing trade negotiations — but also warned he might cut foreign aid to Honduras.
The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the caravan of about 1,100 migrants was now resting in southern Mexico and seeking advice on obtaining visas in Mexico, mostly on humanitarian grounds. Most of those involved in the symbolic march were not expected to proceed to the United States.
Apr. 3, 2018, 6:14 a.m.
- Russia
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was explicitly authorized last summer to investigate allegations that Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, had conspired with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, according to government documents filed in federal court.
Manafort has been charged with conspiracy, money laundering, tax evasion and bank fraud related to a lucrative and undisclosed lobbying operation for the Ukraine’s former pro-Kremlin government.
He is fighting those charges in federal courts in Virginia and Washington and has not been charged with crimes specifically tied to the Trump campaign.
Apr. 2, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House when the two men spoke by phone last month, though the Kremlin and the White House both said that a summit is far from certain.
Trump alluded to the possibility in remarks to White House reporters shortly after the call, which he made to congratulate Putin on his controversial reelection.
“We will probably get together in the not-too-distant future so that we can discuss arms, we can discuss the arms race,” Trump said on March 20. Neither side has announced specifics, including a date or a place.
Apr. 2, 2018, 6:56 a.m.
- White House
- Russia
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says President Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.
Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation on March 20 in which Trump congratulated Putin on winning the Russian presidential election two days earlier. The White House and the Kremlin said at the time the two presidents discussed meeting in person.
Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies on Monday that Trump specifically invited Putin to the White House during the call.
Apr. 1, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
President Trump claimed in a series of tweets Sunday morning that Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of “ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws” that allow people caught for being in the country illegally to be released while they await a hearing before a federal immigration judge.
The president claimed the situation is “Getting more dangerous” and “Caravans” are coming, but offered no information to back up his claims.
Trump added “NO MORE DACA DEAL!” to help young immigrants known as “Dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children and meet other requirements.
Mar. 31, 2018, 7:19 a.m.
- White House
- Immigration
President Trump blasted California Gov. Jerry Brown for using his pardon powers, in a series of pre-Easter Twitter attacks.
Trump disparaged Brown with his old “Moonbeam” nickname and then criticized him for issuing Good Friday pardons, part of a tradition for Brown around the Easter season.
“Is this really what the great people of California want?” Trump wrote, listing some of the crimes committed by those either pardoned or issued clemency by Brown, including spousal abuse.
Mar. 30, 2018, 3:04 p.m.
- White House
It seems at times like a reality television show.
President Trump has ousted more than two dozen members of his administration, creating the impression of chaos and a national guessing game of who will be next.
Most of the casualties have been senior aides — remember Stephen K. Bannon and Anthony Scaramucci? Of his original Cabinet — positions that require confirmation by the Senate — a total of three have been dismissed or forced to resign. They are Tom Price (secretary of Health and Human Services), Rex Tillerson (secretary of State) and, this week, David Shulkin (secretary of Veterans Affairs).