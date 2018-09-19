Advertisement
Essential Washington
987 posts
  • White House
By Associated Press

Trump rips Sessions: 'I don't have an attorney general'

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, shown this month in Missouri, has repeatedly explained why he had to recuse himself from the Russia probe.
President Trump is renewing his attacks on Jeff Sessions, saying, "I don't have an attorney general."

Trump says in a Hill.TV interview released Wednesday he's "so sad over Jeff Sessions," whom he has repeatedly denounced for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The president claims in the interview that Sessions did not need to do so. But Department of Justice guidelines recommended the attorney general step away because of his own contacts with Russian officials during his time with the 2016 Trump campaign.

By Jennifer Haberkorn

California professor wants FBI inquiry before testifying about sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they both were in high school, signaled late Tuesday that she would not testify about the allegation until after the FBI investigated the matter.

  • White House
By Associated Press

Trump says he feels 'terribly' for Kavanaugh

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (Michael Reynolds /EPA/Shutterstock)

President Trump says he feels "terribly" for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh as he faces a decades-old accusation of sexual assault. Trump says the judge "is not a man that deserves this."

Trump made the comments Tuesday at a joint news conference with the president of Poland. He praised Kavanaugh, saying he was "at a level that we rarely see," but said he supported a review process in the Senate.

Kavanaugh's nomination has been threatened by a woman's allegation that when they were both in high school, he groped her, tried to take off her clothes and held his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. He has denied the accusation.

  • Supreme Court

Trump says FBI shouldn't investigate Kavanaugh allegation

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, President Trump reiterated his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, and said he did not see a need to involve the FBI.

“I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” Trump said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to hear testimony Monday from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, but will call no other witnesses, drawing rebuke from Democrats who say more witnesses and experts are needed.

  • White House
  • Supreme Court
By

Trump on Kavanaugh: 'We want to go through a full process ... and hear everybody out'

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 4.
Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 4. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump said Monday he is open to a delay in Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, which was suddenly called into question this weekend with allegations of a sexual assault during Kavanaugh’s high school years.

"We want to go through a full process...and hear everybody out,” Trump told reporters.

"If it takes a little delay, it'll take a little delay,” Trump added.

  • White House
By Associated Press

Kellyanne Conway says Kavanaugh's accuser 'should testify under oath'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school "should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill."

She says that's up to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Conway told reporters Monday accuser Christine Blasey Ford should "not be ignored or insulted." Conway says Kavanaugh also should testify to the allegations, noting he has already provided testimony and has undergone FBI background checks.

Sen. Susan Collins, a key Supreme Court nomination vote, says Kavanaugh and his accuser should testify

By Jennifer Haberkorn

Feinstein asks FBI to review letter involving Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

A letter reportedly alleging a decades-old incident involving Brett Kavanaugh has been referred to the FBI for review — the latest blow in the partisan and bitter battle over President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

By

Landmark Violence Against Women Act may expire while Congress tends to other business

A landmark federal law enacted 24 years ago to govern investigations and prosecutions of violent crimes against women is set to expire at the end of this month and Congress has little time to rush to its rescue.

By

GOP's latest tax-cut bill won't pass, but it could roil midterms in high-tax states like California

Congressional Republicans are launching another tax-cut push this week, but it’s more about your November election ballot than your 1040 form.

