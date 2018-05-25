Trump says he is still hopeful of a summit with North Korea's Kim

May. 25, 2018, 7:49 a.m.
President Trump on Friday said his administration continues to talk with North Korea, and he expressed continued hope for a summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un, a day after calling off their June 12 meeting citing North Korea’s “open hostility.”
“We’ll see what happens. It could even be the 12th,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to give the commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy.
“We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We’re going to see what happens.”
May. 24, 2018, 12:29 p.m.
- Russia
As President Trump’s lawyer acknowledged on Thursday, the president has one less excuse to put off an interview with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III now that he has canceled his summit with North Korea’s leader.
Trump announced on Thursday that he was pulling out of the summit with Kim Jong Un, which had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor representing the president, said that frees up some time in his schedule.
May. 24, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
In 1925, at the behest of New York merchants, Congress passed the Federal Arbitration Act to uphold as “valid, irrevocable and enforceable” the contracts they had negotiated for shipping and delivering goods. They agreed to settle disputes through private arbitration, which was seen as quicker and cheaper than going to court.
May. 24, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Moderate
May. 24, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 9:43 a.m.
President Trump said he is “waiting” to see if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will again “engage in constructive dialogue.”
Trump opened the door for diplomacy Thursday just hours after he canceled a summit with Kim scheduled for next month in Singapore.
But he insisted that Kim reach out, placing the blame on the North Korean leader for the collapse of negotiations.
May. 24, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he was involved in discussions late Wednesday and early Thursday that led to President Trump's decision to pull out of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But, he would not say exactly which, if any, other countries were given a heads up on the decision, including South Korea.
“I don't want to get into who all we notified,” he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding: “The White House will speak to that at the appropriate time.”
However, Pompeo, who met at the State Department on Wednesday with China's foreign minister, did say that he had not spoken to Chinese officials since the decision was made.
May. 24, 2018, 8:29 a.m.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office says it is trying to figure out President Trump's intentions in canceling a summit next month with North Korea's leader.
Moon played a prominent role in planning for the summit with Kim Jong Un, which was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency quoted a presidential office spokesman as saying South Korea’s leaders “are trying to figure out what President Trump's intention is and the exact meaning of it.”