Trump says he's giving full pardon to Dinesh D'Souza, who admitted campaign finance fraud

May. 31, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
President Trump announced Thursday that he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.
As he left Washington for a trip to Texas, Trump tweeted: “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!”
D'Souza, a conservative filmmaker, author and speaker, was sentenced in September 2014 in federal court in New York to five years of probation after he admitted making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate candidate in New York.
May. 31, 2018, 12:01 a.m.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe drafted a memo on circumstances leading up to the firing of his onetime boss, James Comey, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press to discuss a secret document that has been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller. His team is investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential election and whether the president sought to obstruct that inquiry through actions including the firing of Comey last May.
The memo concerns a conversation that McCabe had with Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein about Rosenstein's preparations for Comey's firing. Rosenstein played an important role in that episode, having authored a memo faulting Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation that the White House held up as justification for President Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.
May. 30, 2018, 12:28 p.m.
The
May. 30, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
More than a month after House Speaker
May. 30, 2018, 11:38 a.m.
- White House
President Trump signed legislation Wednesday aimed at helping people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments, calling it a "fundamental freedom" that will offer hope and save lives.
Joined by families dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, and other diseases, Trump signed the so-called right-to-try bill and said he never understood why the issue had lagged for years and Congress hadn't acted sooner.
"There were no options. But now you have hope — you really have hope," Trump said. He noted that "for many years, patients, advocates and lawmakers have fought for this fundamental freedom."
May. 30, 2018, 8:40 a.m.
- White House
President Trump responded Wednesday to ABC's decision to cancel the hit show "Roseanne" because the show's star sent a racist tweet comparing an African American Obama administration official to an ape.
In his tweet, Trump criticized the network, not Roseanne Barr, whose revived sitcom depicted a blue-collar Midwestern family that voted for the president.
“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?"
May. 29, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put into effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered. Critics of a challenged state law say it could effectively end medication abortions in the state.
The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting an appeal from the Planned Parenthood affiliate in Arkansas that asked the court to review an appeals court ruling and reinstate a lower court order that had blocked the law from taking effect. The law says doctors who provide abortion pills must hold a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and who would agree to handle complications.
The law is similar to a provision in Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016.
May. 29, 2018, 4:13 a.m.
President Trump confirmed early Tuesday that top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol is heading to New York for talks on an upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump tweeted: "We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!"
South Korea's Yonhap News said Tuesday it saw the name of Kim Yong Chol on the passenger list for a flight Tuesday from Beijing to Washington. The news service later reported that Kim changed his flight to go to New York on Wednesday.
May. 27, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized.
Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.
Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.