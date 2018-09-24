Advertisement
Essential Washington
995 posts
  • White House
By Associated Press

Trump says Kavanaugh allegations are political: 'I am with him all the way'

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Springfield, Mo.
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Springfield, Mo. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump is pledging his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the sexual misconduct allegations against his choice are "totally political."

Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared that Kavanaugh is "outstanding," and added, "I am with him all the way."

He spoke as Kavanaugh's nomination appeared in peril after the New Yorker published the account of a second woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale. The woman said Kavanaugh forced her to come in contact with his penis while both were inebriated at a party.

Advertisement
  • Supreme Court
By Associated Press

Second woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh

Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years, according to a new report from the New Yorker magazine

In a story published Sunday night on its website, the New Yorker reported that the claim dates to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh's freshman year at Yale University.

The New Yorker identified the woman as Deborah Ramirez, 53, and said she described the incident in an interview after being contacted by a reporter.

Advertisement
By

Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, her attorneys say

Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, her attorneys said in a letter Saturday.

Read Article
By

Trump asked why Kavanaugh's accuser didn't report him. History provides some answers

Christine Blasey Ford, the Stanford University professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape when they were high schoolers, says she never called police and did not speak about the incident to anyone for decades after the alleged attack in 1982.

Read Article
  • White House
  • Russia
By Associated Press

Rod Rosenstein denies that he proposed secretly taping Trump or invoking 25th Amendment

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein.
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein. (Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images)

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein denied a New York Times report Friday that he suggested that he secretly record President Trump last year to expose chaos in the administration and that he floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The Times cited several people, who were not named, who described episodes that came in the spring of 2017 after FBI Director James Comey was fired. The newspaper said its sources also included people who were briefed on memos written by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Rosenstein took issue with the story.

Advertisement
By Associated Press

Kellyanne Conway says don't mix #MeToo with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway says the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct should not be conflated with the assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his denial.

Conway told CNN on Friday, "Let's not conflate the larger #MeToo movement with whatever did nor did not happen in the summer of 1982."

Conway was a GOP political consultant for decades before working for President Trump. She says she can relate to women who say they've been mistreated by men and understands why it might take years to come forward with such allegations. But she says California college professor Christine Blasey Ford's accusation that Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers should not be lumped in with the movement that has toppled men from the pinnacles of their careers.

By

GOP midterm strategy: Forget Trump and paint the Democrat as 'too far left'

To hear Katie Porter tell it, she’s just your average Orange County mom, clipping coupons, shopping specials at the supermarket and puttering about with three kids in a Toyota minivan that’s pushing 120,000 miles.

Read Article
By Jennifer Haberkorn  and

GOP pushes Kavanaugh accuser to testify about sexual assault allegation, but risks a #MeToo backlash

Republicans hardened their position and closed ranks Wednesday in the handling of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, ramping up their rhetoric and unifying around the idea that his accuser should testify — publicly or privately — by Monday.

Read Article
Advertisement
By John Wagner | Washington Post

Anita Hill urges senators to 'push the pause button' on Kavanaugh hearing and says FBI should investigate

Anita Hill
Anita Hill (Willy Sanjuan / Invision)

Anita Hill urged senators Wednesday to "push the pause button" on plans to hold a hearing next week on allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago. She said the FBI should be allowed to investigate, as his accuser has requested.

Hill, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 that now-Justice Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her, said senators should avoid a "sham" proceeding.

"The American public really is expecting something more," Hill said during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America." "They want to know that the Senate takes this seriously."

  • White House
By Associated Press

Trump rips Sessions: 'I don't have an attorney general'

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, shown this month in Missouri, has repeatedly explained why he had to recuse himself from the Russia probe.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, shown this month in Missouri, has repeatedly explained why he had to recuse himself from the Russia probe. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

President Trump is renewing his attacks on Jeff Sessions, saying, "I don't have an attorney general."

Trump says in a Hill.TV interview released Wednesday he's "so sad over Jeff Sessions," whom he has repeatedly denounced for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The president claims in the interview that Sessions did not need to do so. But Department of Justice guidelines recommended the attorney general step away because of his own contacts with Russian officials during his time with the 2016 Trump campaign.