Trump says Sen. Tester should resign over failed Veterans Affairs nomination

Apr. 28, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
- White House
- Congress
President Trump tweeted Saturday that Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mon.) “should resign” for his role in helping to sink Dr. Ronny Jackson’s nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Dr. Jackson, who is the White House physician, withdrew his name from consideration Thursday after the Republican-led Senate Veterans Affairs committee delayed his confirmation hearing amid multiple reports of alleged on-the-job misconduct by Jackson.
Tester is up for reelection in 2018 in a state that strongly backed Trump in 2016, and Trump has indicated that he wants repercussions for Tester, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate committee.
Apr. 27, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his first full day on the job, said Friday it was “unlikely” that President Trump will remain in the Iran nuclear deal after a May 12 self-imposed deadline barring a “substantial fix” negotiated with European leaders.
Speaking on the margins of a NATO summit for foreign ministers in Brussels, Pompeo said that no decision has been made but that he was communicating Trump’s position to allies in Europe and the Middle East.
“Absent a substantial fix, absent overcoming the flaws of the deal, he [Trump] is unlikely to stay in that deal,” Pompeo said.
Apr. 27, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
Apr. 27, 2018, 7:13 a.m.
- Russia
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee on Friday released their hotly contested report on Russian interference in the presidential election, concluding there was no conspiracy between President Trump or his allies and Moscow.
“While the Committee found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government, the investigation did find poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns,” the report said.
Among those bad decisions, Republicans said, was the meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016, in which Donald Trump Jr. hosted a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton. No information was provided, Trump Jr. later said.
Apr. 27, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
The nation’s economic growth slowed in the first three months of the year despite the large tax cuts kicking in, raising new questions about whether the U.S. can reach the levels
Apr. 26, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
President Trump just can’t quit TV.
During a half-hour telephone interview on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, Trump offered a new spin on his frequent media criticism, assailing “fake news” yet insisting he has found the path to sanity by avoiding that which he has long seemed to adore.
“I don’t watch them at all,” Trump claimed at one point, referring to networks he dislikes, CNN and NBC. In the next sentence he made an exception for a CNN town hall on Wednesday featuring the FBI director he fired, James B. Comey.
Apr. 26, 2018, 10:56 a.m.
Rep.
Apr. 26, 2018, 9:56 a.m.
- White House
President Trump’s long-delayed visit to the United Kingdom has been scheduled for July 13, 18 months into his presidency that has been notable for its occasional tensions with America’s closest ally.
The two governments on Thursday announced the trip for Trump to hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.
“Further details will be set out in due course,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.
Apr. 26, 2018, 5:15 a.m.
- White House
President Trump’s White House physician, Adm. Ronny Jackson, on Thursday withdrew his nomination to serve as secretary of Veterans Affairs, citing the “distraction” from a string of what he termed “completely false and fabricated” allegations.
“While I will forever be grateful for the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me by giving me this opportunity, I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Jackson wrote in a statement released by the White House.
Jackson served three presidents as a White House doctor but was an unorthodox pick for the VA job, which requires managing a massive federal bureaucracy.