Trump teases crucial decision on Iran nuclear deal — promising Tuesday announcement

May. 7, 2018, 12:05 p.m.
- White House
- Middle East
President Trump announced on Monday that his long-awaited decision on whether to tear up the Iran nuclear deal would come Tuesday.
The announcement could well be one of the most consequential of his presidency. And in typical Trump fashion, he teased it with a tweet.
Trump has long criticized the deal -- brokered by the United States, Britain, Russia, France, China and Germany — promising during and after his campaign that he would tear it up. His new National Security Advisor, John Bolton, is also a major opponent.
May. 7, 2018, 7:29 a.m.
- Immigration
The Trump administration on Monday will unveil a new, tougher border enforcement policy to stem the flow of illegal crossings.
The crackdown, which took effect last week and will be formally announced later Monday, will mean that parents bringing children over the border illegally will likely be separated if caught, according to an official at the Department of Homeland Security, who did not want to be identified before the policy was unveiled.
Currently in many cases border agents try to keep family units together by sending all members to the same family detention facility. Now in most cases parents will be prosecuted and children sent to a separate refugee facility, the official said.
May. 7, 2018, 4:58 a.m.
- White House
- Congress
President Trump on Monday tweeted in support of his nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, saying she’s “come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists.”
Haspel, a veteran undercover operative, faces stiff criticism from Democrats and some Republicans for her role in the agency’s interrogation program during the George W. Bush administration, which involved waterboarding and other techniques that are widely considered torture.
On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that Haspel suggested withdrawing her nomination because of concerns about a difficult confirmation hearing, scheduled for Wednesday. After discussions with White House officials, she decided to stick it out, the report said.
May. 6, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
The tweets are nothing new, coming at all hours and sometimes dozens in a single weekend.
May. 4, 2018, 2:59 p.m.
- White House
President Trump said during a speech at the National Rifle Assn. convention Friday that France’s strict gun laws prevented victims of that country’s deadliest terrorist attack from fighting the gunmen and suicide bombers who carried out the massacre.
On the evening of Nov. 13, 2015, a series of coordinated suicide bombings and shootings erupted at stadiums, cafes and restaurants in Paris. A total of 130 people were killed.
Trump attributed the high victim count to the country’s stance on gun control. “Paris, France, has the toughest gun laws in the world,” Trump said. “Nobody has guns in Paris.”
May. 4, 2018, 2:07 p.m.
- White House
- Midterm Election
President Trump made a specific link between the sanctity of the 2nd Amendment and Republicans' prospects in the 2018 mid-term elections.
Trump said at the National Rifle Assn. annual convention that the only thing that has prevented the elimination of the 2nd Amendment has been conservatives in Congress "willing to fight for those rights."
He claimed that Democrats want to "outlaw guns" and said if the nation takes that step, it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they are the new form of death for "maniac terrorists."
May. 4, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's new personal lawyer, is attempting to clarify some of his remarks about payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations she had an affair with Trump.
The former New York City mayor released a statement Friday in which he again emphasized his belief that the $130,000 payment made by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 to Daniels was not a campaign violation.
That is a judgment some legal experts have disputed.
May. 4, 2018, 10:56 a.m.
May. 4, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
The labor market improved somewhat last month, adding a solid 164,000 net new jobs while the unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, the Labor Department said Friday.