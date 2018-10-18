Advertisement
Essential Washington
1059 posts
  • Immigration
By Associated Press

Trump threatens to use military to halt migrant caravan

President Trump on Thursday lashed out over a caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States, saying that if Mexico does not stop the effort, he will use the military to "CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER."

Trump tweeted that he wanted "Mexico to stop this onslaught." He also appeared to threaten a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

By

As Trump slams Fed, its policymakers are tuning him out -- and moving ahead with rate hikes

President Trump has been slamming the Federal Reserve for interest rate hikes, but the central bank's officials appear to be tuning him out.

By Associated Press

Trump asks Turkey for Khashoggi video 'if it exists'

President Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 8.
President Trump says the U.S. is asking Turkey for audio and video relating to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “if it exists.” 

The president on Wednesday called Saudi Arabia an important ally, noting it is an important customer for U.S. military exports. 

Turkish officials have said Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudis' Istanbul consulate, which Saudi officials have denied. 

By Michelle Ye Hee Lee  and Anu Narayanswamy

Trump tops $100 million in fundraising for his own reelection

President Trump has topped $100 million in fundraising for his 2020 reelection bid.
President Trump has topped $100 million in fundraising for his 2020 reelection bid - an enormous haul for a president barely two years into his first term, according to new figures reported by his 2020 campaign.

Trump pulled in more than $18 million last quarter through his campaign committee and two joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee, for a total of at least $106 million since January 2017, according to his campaign and federal filings.

His reelection committee entered October with a stockpile of more than $35 million, the campaign said.

By

It's no secret that Rep. Adam Schiff has higher ambitions. What's his next political move?

In a glittering ballroom in rural New Hampshire, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) riffed about President Trump to the Portsmouth Democratic Club recently, and then with a laugh, accepted their thank-you gift: a guide book on how to compete in the New Hampshire presidential primary.

  • Middle East
By Associated Press

Pompeo meets with Saudi prince over disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Mohammed said during the meeting: "We are strong and old allies. We face our challenges together — the past, the day of, tomorrow."

Pompeo thanked the prince for hosting him.

By Associated Press

Trump lashes out at Elizabeth Warren over DNA test, calls her 'phony!'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
President Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday over DNA test results she released that indicate she has some Native American heritage, saying she is "getting slammed" over the assertion and branding it a "scam and a lie."

Trump called on his potential 2020 Democratic challenger to apologize. He claimed that even the Cherokee Nation "denies her."

Warren released the test results Monday in part to push back against Trump's longstanding taunts about her ancestry claims. The results provide some evidence of a Native American in her lineage, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.

By Associated Press

Trump talks to Saudi king and dispatches Pompeo to discuss fate of missing journalist

Saudi King Salman speaks on Sept. 25.
President Trump said Monday he has spoken to the king of Saudi Arabia, who denies any knowledge of what happened to a Saudi journalist who visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and then disappeared and is feared dead.

Trump tweeted Monday morning, "Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen.'"

Trump said he's dispatching Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with the king to try to find out what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

By

Trump's approval rating is in the dumps, even though the economy is soaring. One reason is Trump himself

When the Great Recession hit, it walloped Nevada like no other state, claiming Corry Castaneda among its many victims.

By  and

Top GOP funding group snubs incumbents Rohrabacher and Walters 3 weeks before midterm election

In a worrisome sign for two endangered Orange County lawmakers, a major Republican Party funding group has passed over the pair in its opening round of broadcast television advertising across Southern California.

