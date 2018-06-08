Trump to exit G-7 summit early amid deepening trade dispute with allies

President Trump blasted "the Fake News Media" in two tweets early Wednesday for fanning speculation about First Lady Melania Trump, who hasn't been seen in public for more than three weeks following a medical procedure last month.

"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania," Trump tweeted. "During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!"