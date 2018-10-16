Trump tops $100 million in fundraising for his own reelection

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

President Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday over DNA test results she released that indicate she has some Native American heritage, saying she is "getting slammed" over the assertion and branding it a "scam and a lie."

Trump called on his potential 2020 Democratic challenger to apologize. He claimed that even the Cherokee Nation "denies her."

Warren released the test results Monday in part to push back against Trump's longstanding taunts about her ancestry claims. The results provide some evidence of a Native American in her lineage, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.