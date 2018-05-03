Trump tries to contain damage from Giuliani's disclosures on hush money for Stormy Daniels

May. 3, 2018, 5:07 a.m.
President Trump tried to contain the legal and political fallout from his attorney Rudy Giuliani’s revelations that Trump paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels, which the president had previously denied, by posting a series of tweets early Thursday.
The president, in the tweets, portrayed his non-disclosure agreement with the actress as the sort of thing “very common among celebrities and people of wealth.”
Trump’s postings are unlikely to answer multiple questions he and his advisors will face today. Giuliani told Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday night that Trump had reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen $130,000 for paying off Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.
May. 2, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Seven weeks ago, President Trump tweeted that he was happy with his legal team, denying a story that appeared in the New York Times.
Since then, he's replaced two-thirds of his lawyers.
John Dowd, who was Trump’s lead outside lawyer, announced his departure from the legal team 11 days after Trump’s tweet.
May. 2, 2018, 10:02 a.m.
Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer who was among the original members of President Trump’s legal team for the Russia investigation, announced Wednesday that he is retiring.
Cobb will be replaced by Emmet Flood, a lawyer who previously represented President Clinton during his impeachment. He also served two years in the White House counsel’s office for President George W. Bush.
In an email, Cobb said that he was “glad the president persuaded Emmet to carry the torch forward.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, confirmed Cobb’s departure.
May. 2, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence called former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of federal contempt of court last year, a “champion of … the rule of law" and said he was honored that Arpaio attended an event with him on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz.
President Trump pardoned Arpaio last year after he was found in contempt of court, a misdemeanor, for ignoring a federal judge's order to stop detaining people because he merely suspected them of having entered the U.S. illegally. Arpaio is now running for the Republican nomination to succeed the retiring Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.
During remarks at an event in on tax cuts, Pence acknowledged Arpaio was in the room, suggesting he had not expected to see the former Maricopa County sheriff.
May. 2, 2018, 5:39 a.m.
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein is taking aim at Republican lawmakers who have drafted articles of impeachment against him, saying that he would not comment on documents "that nobody has the courage to put their name on" and asserting that he will not change his behavior in the face of threats.
"I think they should understand by now that the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted," Rosenstein said Tuesday. "We're going to do what's required by the rule of law, and any kind of threats that anybody makes are not going to affect the way we do our job."
Rosenstein's comments came at the end of a wide-ranging conversation at the Newseum in Washington to commemorate Law Day, which happened to fall a day after the Washington Post reported that conservative allies of President Trump had drafted impeachment articles against the Justice Department's No. 2 official.
May. 1, 2018, 11:43 a.m.
President Trump has decided to postpone for another month the decision about whether to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Canada, Mexico and the
May. 1, 2018, 10:56 a.m.
For President Trump, space may not be the final frontier, but the next one.
On Tuesday, as he awarded the U.S. Military Academy football team the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, in recognition of West Point’s victories against the other service academies, Trump noted that the military is currently divided into five branches.
“We’re actually thinking of a sixth and that would be the Space Force,” the president told assembled guests in the Rose Garden, after ticking off the names of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.
May. 1, 2018, 5:10 a.m.
President Trump said Tuesday it's "disgraceful" that a list of questions that the special counsel investigating Russian election interference wants to ask him was "leaked" to the news media.
The New York Times late Monday published the nearly four dozen questions given to Trump's attorneys, covering Trump's motivations for firing FBI Director James Comey last May and contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russians.
"It is so disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were 'leaked' to the media," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!"
Apr. 30, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly is calling a report that he called President Trump an idiot “total BS.”
Kelly, in a statement, says he and Trump have “an incredibly candid and strong relationship.”
He adds, “He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS.”