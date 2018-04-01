Trump tweets 'NO MORE DACA DEAL'

Stormy Daniels speaks to Anderson Cooper during her interview on "60 Minutes." (CBS News)

President Trump is too busy running the country to weigh in personally on the Stormy Daniels accusations, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Tuesday.

Aides aren’t saying whether Trump watched Sunday’s “60 Minutes” interview on CBS, in which Daniels told of a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, shortly after the birth of his son, and of subsequent efforts to keep her from telling the story — including a physical threat in Trump’s name. They reiterated that Trump denies the accusations.

The president himself wasn’t saying so, however. He remained uncharacteristically silent in the wake of both Daniels’ much-watched interview and an earlier one on CNN of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy playmate who described a long sexual relationship with Trump in the same year.