Trump tweets that he 'stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County'

Not long after the magazine story was killed, Stormy Daniels says she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’” pic.twitter.com/JMskKQiYCi

President Trump “may or may not have seen” the “60 Minutes” interview with porn star Stormy Daniels on Sunday, a spokesman said, but the president denies her allegations surrounding a sexual encounter.

“The president doesn’t believe that any of the claims that Ms. Daniels made last night in the interview are accurate,” principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told White House reporters on Monday. “There’s nothing to corroborate her claim.”

Shah disputed Daniels’ account, including her new allegation that she was threatened by an unknown man to stay quiet about Trump, even as Shah declined to answer reporters’ questions, telling them to contact the president’s personal lawyer. Ms. Daniels’ lawyer has said as recently as Monday that she does have proof of her relationship with Trump, though he has not provided it.