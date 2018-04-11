Apr. 11, 2018, 4:59 a.m.
After several days of deliberating a response to an alleged Syrian gas attack, President Trump tweeted a promise on Wednesday to attack the country with “nice and new and ‘smart!’” missiles despite Russia’s vow to counter them.
Trump’s tweet was a response to Russian threats to shoot down any missiles headed toward Syria. Russia is allied with the government of Syrian strongman Bashar Assad.
“Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’” Trump wrote. “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”
Apr. 10, 2018, 4:50 p.m.
President Trump’s pick for his second secretary of State will face his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, a key test of his mettle and diplomatic skills.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo, a veteran congressman from Kansas and solid conservative, will testify to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The full Senate must then vote to confirm his nomination.
Pompeo passed Senate muster last year to become CIA director. But several activist groups are objecting to his past comments that have seemed derogatory toward Muslims and gay people.
Apr. 10, 2018, 2:16 p.m.
Apr. 10, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
A team of international inspectors on Tuesday accepted an invitation from Syria to examine the site of a suspected chemical attack on civilians in a rebel-held enclave outside Damascus.
The U.S. and other world powers suspect Syrian government forces of being behind the attack, which reportedly killed nearly 50 people, including children. They blame Russia for helping Syria.
But both Syria and Russia insist the attack did not happen and that graphic photographs of the victims were staged.
Apr. 10, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
Chinese investment in the U.S. plunged last year amid rising economic tensions between the two nations under the Trump administration.
Apr. 10, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
President Trump's homeland security advisor is resigning, in the latest White House departure.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Tom Bossert would be leaving his post. She said Trump was "grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country."
Bossert was a point person in the White House on protecting the nation from terrorism and cyber threats. He also helped spearhead the administration's response to last year's hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Apr. 10, 2018, 6:20 a.m.
President Trump, facing an international crisis in Syria and a personal one with the FBI raid of his attorney’s office and residence, abruptly canceled a planned trip to South America.
Trump had planned to leave Washington on Friday for a whirlwind journey to Peru and Colombia, highlighted by the Summit of the Americas gathering of international leaders in Peru. The visit would have been his first to the region as president.
The White House, in a statement Tuesday morning, attributed Trump’s cancellation to the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria over the weekend.
Apr. 9, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
President Trump lashed out Monday at news that his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was the subject of an FBI raid, calling it “a disgraceful situation” and adding that “many people have said” he should fire Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel heading the Russia investigation.
“They broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys,” Trump told reporters before a meeting with his military advisors, adding that “I have this witch hunt constantly going on for over 12 months now.”
“It’s a disgrace,” he said. “It’s an attack on our country. It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”
Apr. 9, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
U.S. and Russian diplomats exchanged bitter recriminations Monday in an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, which met to confront a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel stronghold in Syria that killed at least 48 people near Damascus.
The debate flared as the Trump administration weighed a military response to punish Syria’s government for the attack. President Trump said at the White House that he would make a “major decision” within 24 to 48 hours.
Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., squarely blamed Moscow for Saturday’s gruesome attack because the Russian military has supported Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the country’s grinding civil war.