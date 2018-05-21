Trump welcomes first female CIA director, tries to make amends with the agency

President Trump listens to a question during a meeting in the Oval Office on May 16. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s office recently shared a timetable that suggested the investigation into the president could end by Sept. 1 if Trump were to sit for an interview in July, which he said is the legal team's new working plan.

“We said to them, `If we're going to be interviewed in July, how much time until the report gets issued?“’ Giuliani told the Associated Press on Sunday, referring to the report Mueller is expected to issue to Congress at the conclusion of his investigation. “They said September, which is good for everyone, because no one wants this to drag into the midterms.”

Giuliani said he did not want a repeat of what happened in 2016, when FBI Director James B. Comey announced in the presidential campaign's final days that he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, a decision Democrats believe cost Clinton the race. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, also said that Mueller's team indicated that the entire probe, not just its investigation into potential obstruction of justice, could end by September.