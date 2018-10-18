U.S. will await investigation by Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Pompeo says

Oct. 18, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he told Saudi Arabia's rulers that the U.S. takes "very seriously" the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how the U.S. will respond.
Pompeo addressed reporters Thursday after briefing President Trump at the White House on his talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Pompeo says the Saudis assured him they will conduct a "complete, thorough" investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said today that the Trump administration has decided he will not be attending a key investment conference in Saudi Arabia in light of the disappearance of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Mnuchin is the latest in a string of government leaders and Wall Street executives to drop out of the conference, dubbed "Davos in the Desert." Turkish investigators believe Khashoggi was killed by Saudi operatives inside a diplomatic compound in Istanbul.
Oct. 18, 2018, 7:02 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast Thursday that President Trump "seems to have a love affair with autocrats," criticizing his posture toward Saudi leaders following the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
"He's already making excuses before the facts are known," Biden said of Trump during an interview with "CBS This Morning." "It hurts us internationally."
Trump has continued to press for patience with an inquiry into the suspected torture and murder of Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and stressed denials of involvement by the Saudi king and crown prince.
Oct. 18, 2018, 6:52 a.m.
President Trump on Thursday lashed out over a caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States, saying that if Mexico does not stop the effort, he will use the military to "CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER."
Trump tweeted that he wanted "Mexico to stop this onslaught." He also appeared to threaten a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
Oct. 17, 2018, 11:34 a.m.
President Trump has been slamming the Federal Reserve for interest rate hikes, but the central bank's officials appear to be tuning him out.
Oct. 17, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
President Trump says the U.S. is asking Turkey for audio and video relating to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “if it exists.”
The president on Wednesday called Saudi Arabia an important ally, noting it is an important customer for U.S. military exports.
Turkish officials have said Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudis' Istanbul consulate, which Saudi officials have denied.
Oct. 16, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
President Trump has topped $100 million in fundraising for his 2020 reelection bid - an enormous haul for a president barely two years into his first term, according to new figures reported by his 2020 campaign.
Trump pulled in more than $18 million last quarter through his campaign committee and two joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee, for a total of at least $106 million since January 2017, according to his campaign and federal filings.
His reelection committee entered October with a stockpile of more than $35 million, the campaign said.
Oct. 16, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
Rep.
Oct. 16, 2018, 6:55 a.m.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Mohammed said during the meeting: "We are strong and old allies. We face our challenges together — the past, the day of, tomorrow."
Pompeo thanked the prince for hosting him.
Oct. 16, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
President Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday over DNA test results she released that indicate she has some Native American heritage, saying she is "getting slammed" over the assertion and branding it a "scam and a lie."
Trump called on his potential 2020 Democratic challenger to apologize. He claimed that even the Cherokee Nation "denies her."
Warren released the test results Monday in part to push back against Trump's longstanding taunts about her ancestry claims. The results provide some evidence of a Native American in her lineage, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.