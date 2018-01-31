Watch: The State of the Union in 7 minutes

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter on Tuesday night to tell President Trump her view. The message: So-called Dreamers — an estimated 800,000 people who were brought to the United States illegally as children — are Americans too.

The San Francisco Democrat was responding to a portion of Trump’s State of the Union address in which he cited the current immigration system as a safety threat to American families and said he’d be willing to work with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to achieve reform.

“My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities and their right to the American dream,” Trump said. “Because Americans are dreamers too.”