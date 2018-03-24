White House applauds 'March for Our Lives' participants

President Trump on Friday threatened to veto a $1.3 trillion government-funding bill that he had assured Republican leaders he would sign, just hours after the final vote and 15 hours before a midnight deadline for shutting down the government.

Trump tweeted that he was considering vetoing the bill over immigration concerns: that it did not fully fund his proposed border wall or provide relief to so-called Dreamers, who face deportation because he has ordered an end to an Obama-era program protecting them.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Congress has quit for a spring recess and many members have left town. A veto would all but assure at least a third short government shutdown, and just as thousands of people are expected in Washington this weekend for the “March for Our Lives” to protest gun violence.