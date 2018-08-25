Trump lashes out at Sessions and hints his days as attorney general are numbered

Whether his comment that he may get personally involved was referring to Sessions wasn’t clear, but the latest tweets reflect the president’s swelling agitation at the continuing and widening probe by Mueller. And in citing Graham’s remarks, Trump may have decided to use that opening to remove Sessions. Trump has made clear he wants to shut down the special counsel investigation, or at least refocus it on his political enemies, and Sessions is his biggest obstacle right now. But such a move would have major legal and political repercussions, raising the prospect to obstruction of justice and further jeopardizing several vulnerable Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. Democrats are demanding Congress pass legislation that shields the special counsel investigation from being disbanded by Trump or his administration. Republican leaders are balking on advancing it.