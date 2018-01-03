New book quotes Bannon calling Trump Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous'

Some of the harshest criticism of a Trump Tower meeting involving the president’s son and a Russian lawyer promising incriminating information about Hillary Clinton apparently came from Steve Bannon, according to a new book.

The book, written by Michael Wolff and obtained pre-publication by the Guardian, said Bannon, the president’s former White House strategist, described the meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. as “treasonous.”

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad ..., and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” Bannon said.

The meeting has become a key incident examined by criminal and congressional investigations into whether anyone from Trump’s orbit helped Russians meddle in the 2016 presidential campaign. It was held in June 2016 and attended by Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor.

Bannon didn’t completely disagree with the decision to hold a meeting with the Russians, however. According to the book, Bannon said the matter should have been handled at a lower level, by lawyers, with any information handed “to Breitbart,” the right-wing website he runs, “or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication.”