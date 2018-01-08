Trump spokesman on Oprah 2020 run: We welcome all comers.

First Lady Michelle Obama, left, talks with Oprah Winfrey about her time in the White House.

President Trump’s spokesman welcomed Oprah Winfrey to the 2020 presidential race, sort of.

Hogan Gidley, a deputy White House press secretary, was asked by reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday about the bubble of speculation surrounding Winfrey, the left-leaning entertainment mogul, after her rousing speech on Sunday at the Golden Globes awards ceremony.

“We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else,” said Gidley, traveling with Trump to Nashville for a speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention.