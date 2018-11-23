Former CIA director Michael Hayden hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Nov. 23, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Former CIA Director and retired Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, his family said Friday.
"He is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful," according to a statement issued by his namesake organization. "The General and his family greatly appreciate the warm wishes and prayers of his friends, colleagues, and supporters."
Hayden, 73, served as director of the CIA and National Security Agency during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. He retired from the CIA in 2009.
Nov. 22, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
President Trump used his Thanksgiving Day call to troops deployed overseas to pat himself on the back and air grievances about the courts, trade and migrants heading to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump's call, made from his opulent private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., struck an unusually political tone as he spoke with members of all five branches of the military to wish them happy holidays.
“It’s a disgrace,” Trump said of judges who have blocked his attempts to overhaul U.S. immigration law, as he linked his efforts to secure the border with military missions overseas.
Nov. 22, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
President Trump delivered a Thanksgiving message to American service members on duty around the world, telling them by telephone, "Your courage truly inspires us."
Trump told members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard that he and First Lady Melania Trump wanted to express their "profound gratitude."
Trump is spending the holiday in Palm Beach, Fla., at his private Mar-a-Lago Club again this year.
Nov. 22, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
President Trump on Thursday contradicted the CIA's assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, insisting that the agency "had feelings" but did not firmly place blame for the death.
Trump, in defiant remarks to reporters from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, defended his continued support for Mohammed in the face of a CIA assessment that the crown prince had ordered the killing.
"He denies it vehemently," Trump said. He said his own conclusion was that "maybe he did, maybe he didn't."
Nov. 22, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
Former FBI Director James B. Comey said he has received a subpoena from House Republicans, according to a Twitter post on Thursday.
Bloomberg News reported last week that Comey would be receiving a subpoena alongside former Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch as part of continuing probes into their handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton and Russian election meddling, according to a top House Democrat.
Nov. 21, 2018, 4:55 p.m.
- Midterm Election
On election night, it looked like Rep. David Valadao had survived a close shave and was destined to return to Washington for his fourth term.
But on Wednesday, when Fresno County announced its latest vote totals, the Hanford Republican found himself in an increasingly harrowing cliffhanger against Democrat TJ Cox, with his lead in the Central Valley district shrunken to 447 votes. Thousands remain to be counted.
Valadao, a repeated Democratic target, finished election night with a lead of nearly 4,440 votes. Cox, an engineer and a business owner who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2006, has steadily gained ground in the 21st Congressional District ever since.
Nov. 21, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
- Immigration
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is pushing back against President Trump's description of a judge who ruled against Trump's new migrant asylum policy as an "Obama judge."
It's the first time that the leader of the federal judiciary has offered even a hint of criticism of Trump, who has previously blasted federal judges who ruled against him.
Roberts said Wednesday the U.S. doesn't have "Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges." He commented in a statement released by the Supreme Court after a query by the Associated Press.
Nov. 20, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
- White House
- Middle East
President Trump made it clear on Tuesday that he does not intend to punish Saudi Arabia or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an American resident killed by Saudi officials in Turkey in October.
In a remarkable statement replete with exclamation points, Trump cast doubt on the CIA’s reported conclusions that it has a high degree of confidence that the crown prince ordered Khashoggi’s murder and sent his closest allies to Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul to carry it out.
This article has been updated with staff.
Nov. 19, 2018, 4:55 p.m.
- Midterm Election
The election-night lead that GOP Rep. David Valadao of Hanford established over his Democratic challenger T.J. Cox has shrunk to 968 votes, stoking Republican fears that the party could lose a seventh California congressional seat.
The alarming news for the GOP came Monday as Kern and Tulare counties released updated results from their ongoing ballot counting.
On election night, when Valadao had a 4,389-vote lead, the Associated Press projected the Republican incumbent would win, but that victory now appears uncertain.
Nov. 19, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
- Congress
Sixteen House Democrats said Monday that they will vote to deny Rep. Nancy Pelosi another stint as House speaker, a show of defiance that puts her opponents on the cusp of forcing a seismic leadership shake-up as their party prepares to take the majority.
Their pledge to oppose Pelosi (D-San Francisco), both in an internal caucus election and a Jan. 3 floor vote, delivered in a letter sent to Democratic colleagues, comes as Pelosi has marshaled a legion of supporters on and off Capitol Hill to make her case.
But her opponents said Monday they are convinced it is time to select a new leader.