By Associated Press

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes 5th Amendment right and won't testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

Roger Stone in 2017.
Roger Stone in 2017. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Roger Stone, an associate of President Trump, says he won't provide testimony or documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

An attorney for Stone said in a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee's top Democrat, that Stone was invoking his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination in refusing to produce documents or appear for an interview.

Stone has been entangled in investigations by Congress and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III about whether Trump aides had advance knowledge of Democratic emails published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

By

U.S. Postal Service to suspend mail delivery Wednesday in honor of George H.W. Bush

The U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery on Wednesday, which President Trump has declared a national day of mourning in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

All Postal Service retail locations will be closed and package delivery will be limited.

The federal government at large will be closed Wednesday.

Michael Avenatti announces he will not run for president in 2020

Watch live: Vice President Pence and lawmakers honor George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol before he lies in state

By

Rebuilding crumbling infrastructure has bipartisan support. But who gets to pay for it?

The grades for major U.S. infrastructure would give any parent indigestion if they were on a child’s report card.

  • Russia
By Associated Press

Trump calls former lawyer Michael Cohen a ‘weak person’ who is ‘lying’

President Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen is “lying” to get a reduced sentence.

The president is reacting to Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.

During a surprise court hearing, Cohen admitted to lying in testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen in his guilty plea said he made the false statements to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”

By  and

By  and

As California Republicans confront a congressional wipeout, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy faces a reckoning

When the House voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Kevin McCarthy trooped with other Republican lawmakers to a splashy Rose Garden celebration, smiling alongside President Trump as they celebrated the moment.

  • Russia
By Associated Press

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s ex-lawyer, pleads guilty to lying to Congress about Trump real estate project in Russia

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, pursued a Russian real estate project on candidate Trump’s behalf well into the 2016 campaign, he said Thursday while pleading guilty to lying to Congress.

Cohen had previously said that the project was abandoned in January 2016, but he now admits he continued to pursue a deal and says he updated Trump and members of his family about the negotiations, according to a new court document.

By John Wagner

James Comey says acting Atty. Gen. Whitaker 'may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer'

Acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker speaks at the Justice Department in Washington on Nov. 14.
Acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker speaks at the Justice Department in Washington on Nov. 14. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)

Former FBI Director James B. Comey apparently isn't too impressed with the mental prowess of President Trump's acting attorney general.

Matthew Whitaker "may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer," Comey said during a radio interview on Monday night in which he sized up the man Trump installed this month to replace ousted Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

Comey was asked by WGBH News in Boston if he thinks Whitaker could derail the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Whitaker has spoken critically of the probe, and Trump — as recently as Tuesday — continues to call it a "witch hunt."