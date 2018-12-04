Former Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes 5th Amendment right and won't testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

Dec. 4, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
- White House
Roger Stone, an associate of President Trump, says he won't provide testimony or documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
An attorney for Stone said in a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee's top Democrat, that Stone was invoking his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination in refusing to produce documents or appear for an interview.
Stone has been entangled in investigations by Congress and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III about whether Trump aides had advance knowledge of Democratic emails published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.
Dec. 4, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
The U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery on Wednesday, which President Trump has declared a national day of mourning in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.
All Postal Service retail locations will be closed and package delivery will be limited.
The federal government at large will be closed Wednesday.
Dec. 2, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
The grades for major U.S. infrastructure would give any parent indigestion if they were on a child’s report card.
Nov. 29, 2018, 7:59 a.m.
- Russia
President Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen is “lying” to get a reduced sentence.
The president is reacting to Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.
During a surprise court hearing, Cohen admitted to lying in testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen in his guilty plea said he made the false statements to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”
Nov. 29, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
When the House voted to repeal the
Nov. 29, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
When the House voted to repeal the
Nov. 29, 2018, 6:37 a.m.
- Russia
Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, pursued a Russian real estate project on candidate Trump’s behalf well into the 2016 campaign, he said Thursday while pleading guilty to lying to Congress.
Cohen had previously said that the project was abandoned in January 2016, but he now admits he continued to pursue a deal and says he updated Trump and members of his family about the negotiations, according to a new court document.
Nov. 27, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Former FBI Director James B. Comey apparently isn't too impressed with the mental prowess of President Trump's acting attorney general.
Matthew Whitaker "may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer," Comey said during a radio interview on Monday night in which he sized up the man Trump installed this month to replace ousted Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.
Comey was asked by WGBH News in Boston if he thinks Whitaker could derail the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Whitaker has spoken critically of the probe, and Trump — as recently as Tuesday — continues to call it a "witch hunt."