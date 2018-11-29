Trump calls former lawyer Michael Cohen a ‘weak person’ who is ‘lying’

Nov. 29, 2018, 7:59 a.m.
- Russia
President Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen is a “weak person” who is “lying” to get a reduced sentence.
The president is reacting to Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.
During a surprise court hearing, Cohen admitted to lying in testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen in his guilty plea said he made the false statements to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”
Nov. 29, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
When the House voted to repeal the
Nov. 29, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
When the House voted to repeal the
Nov. 29, 2018, 6:37 a.m.
- Russia
Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, pursued a Russian real estate project on candidate Trump’s behalf well into the 2016 campaign, he said Thursday while pleading guilty to lying to Congress.
Cohen had previously said that the project was abandoned in January 2016, but he now admits he continued to pursue a deal and says he updated Trump and members of his family about the negotiations, according to a new court document.
Nov. 27, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Former FBI Director James B. Comey apparently isn't too impressed with the mental prowess of President Trump's acting attorney general.
Matthew Whitaker "may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer," Comey said during a radio interview on Monday night in which he sized up the man Trump installed this month to replace ousted Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.
Comey was asked by WGBH News in Boston if he thinks Whitaker could derail the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Whitaker has spoken critically of the probe, and Trump — as recently as Tuesday — continues to call it a "witch hunt."
Nov. 27, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
The Interior Department's Office of Inspector General has cleared Secretary Ryan Zinke in a probe of whether he redrew boundaries of a national monument in Utah to aid the financial interests of a Republican state lawmaker and stalwart supporter of President Trump.
In a Nov. 21 letter to Zinke's deputy, David Bernhardt, Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall wrote that her office "found no evidence" that the secretary or his aides changed the boundaries of Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in an effort to help former Utah state representative Mike Noel, who serves as executive director of the Kane County Water Conservancy District. Last December, Trump shrank the monument, first established by President Clinton in 1996, by 46% based on Zinke's recommendation.
Noel owns 40 acres that had been surrounded by the monument, but now lies outside its boundaries. The new boundaries also would make it easier to construct the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline, which would deliver water to sites in Kane County that include Noel's property. Earlier this year, the Interior Department had proposed selling off 120 acres of federal land from the former monument that lay adjacent to some of Noel's land holdings, but later reversed the plan.
Nov. 27, 2018, 11:19 a.m.
Larry Kudlow,
Nov. 26, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Democrat TJ Cox slipped past Republican incumbent
Nov. 23, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Former CIA Director and retired Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, his family said Friday.
"He is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful," according to a statement issued by his namesake organization. "The General and his family greatly appreciate the warm wishes and prayers of his friends, colleagues, and supporters."
Hayden, 73, served as director of the CIA and National Security Agency during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. He retired from the CIA in 2009.