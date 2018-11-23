Trump tells troops he's thankful for what he's done for the U.S. and rails against courts and migrants

(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

President Trump on Thursday contradicted the CIA's assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, insisting that the agency "had feelings" but did not firmly place blame for the death.

Trump, in defiant remarks to reporters from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, defended his continued support for Mohammed in the face of a CIA assessment that the crown prince had ordered the killing.

"He denies it vehemently," Trump said. He said his own conclusion was that "maybe he did, maybe he didn't."