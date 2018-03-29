California's John Chiang joins state treasurers seeking meeting with Trump administration over banking for pot industry

Mar. 29, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Four state treasurers including California’s John Chiang requested Thursday that U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meet with them to find a way to allow banks to handle money from the marijuana industry in states that have authorized cannabis sales.
“This is not just a blue state phenomenon but includes purple and red states in every corner of our country,” they wrote in a letter to Sessions. “A majority of Americans now live in states where they have decided to legalize cannabis.”
Besides Chiang, who is running for governor, those requesting a meeting included the treasurers of Illinois, Oregon and Pennsylvania, as well as leaders of the marijuana industry.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is endorsing Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s bid for a fifth full term in the Senate.
“She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished. And she’s exactly who we need in the Senate to stand up to this Administration and its Republican allies in Congress. Dianne is a dear friend, and I’m proud to endorse her re-election,” Biden said Thursday in a statement provided by Feinstein’s campaign.
Biden and Feinstein served together in the Senate, and Feinstein’s assault weapons ban was included in Biden’s Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
It’s not typical for a congressman to show up in person at a Board of Supervisors meeting. But that’s exactly what happened Wednesday, when Rep. Dana Rohrabacher spoke on a controversial matter the board was taking up Tuesday in Orange County: whether to join the Trump administration in suing California for its “sanctuary state” law.
“By making this a sanctuary city and a sanctuary state, we are doing nothing more than attracting millions of more people to come to this country,” Rohrabacher told the board. He added that a “flow of illegals” has diminished the quality of public schools, healthcare and housing for Californians. He also called immigrants in the country illegally “the greatest threat to the well-being” of county residents.
Rohrabacher’s words aren’t far off from talking points crafted more than a quarter-century ago during the campaign for Prop. 187, a ballot initiative that got its start in his coastal Orange County district and called for eliminating basic services such as healthcare and public schooling for immigrants in the country illegally. It passed, and helped propel Gov. Pete Wilson to the governorship, but was later struck down by the courts. It’s also received the brunt of the blame for the steep decline of the California Republican Party over the past couple decades.
Those young people who marched for gun control all over the country showed this: The unyielding firearms lobby is in deep trouble with the next generation.
With a federal legal fight over the state’s immigration laws pending, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra released two information bulletins for law enforcement agencies on Wednesday, detailing their obligations and the new statistical data they must report to his office under state statutes.
The first provides guidance on the information that agencies must provide about their participation in task forces that involve federal agencies, as well as on the people they transfer to immigration authorities. The second describes the level of cooperation agencies are permitted to have with federal immigration officers as outlined in two state laws, the California Values Act and the Truth Act.
The Trump administration filed a federal lawsuit this month against California over state immigration laws passed last year, including the Values Act, known as the so-called sanctuary state law. It limits local law enforcement from holding and questioning immigrants for federal immigration agencies, as well as communicating information about their release dates.
Gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom will not participate in any more debates until early May, a spokesman for his campaign said on Wednesday.
While it’s not uncommon for political candidates to scale back debate appearances when they’re ahead in the polls, the move is drawing criticism from his rivals.
"Any honest candidate wouldn't be afraid to debate the issues Californians care most about, but this is another reason why voters can't trust Gavin Newsom to lead this state as governor,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for state Treasurer John Chiang, another Democratic candidate in the race.
Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration just got a whole lot cuter.
The governor announced Wednesday that Cali, a 2-month-old “bordoodle”— a mix of a border collie and a standard poodle— will serve as the state’s “deputy first dog.”
The job responsibilities entail helping Brown’s dog Colusa, dubbed the state’s “First Dog” in “herding staff at the state Capitol and lending a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County,” according to the governor’s office.
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia apologized for a homophobic comment she made years ago about then-Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, saying the public scrutiny over her remark was “a good learning experience.”
Garcia said in a statement that she called Pérez, who is gay, a “homo” five years ago. On Monday, she said in an interview with KQED that she had used that slur in the past.
“I did make that remark in a moment of anger. I have no reason to lie about something that is true,” Garcia said in the statement.
In response to concerns raised by the Capitol press corps, leaders of the California Legislature said Tuesday that the Assembly and Senate will automatically release information about substantiated sexual harassment investigations.
The Capitol Correspondents Assn. of California reached out to legislative leaders earlier this month with concerns about inconsistencies in how the Legislature was releasing records under the Legislative Open Records Act. After releasing a decade’s worth of records on sexual harassment investigations in February, both houses offered conflicting guidance on how journalists could obtain records from recent probes.
“By operating under a confusing patchwork of rules on how and when such documents are released, the Legislature is hindering the very public access and discourse it professes to support,” the association’s board wrote on March 14. The board asked legislative leaders to proactively post documents on completed investigations online in a timely manner.