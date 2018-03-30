California sues Sutter Health, alleging the hospital system unfairly inflated costs for consumers

Mar. 30, 2018, 12:40 p.m.
The state attorney general has sued Sutter Health, the largest hospital system in Northern California, alleging anticompetitive business practices that unfairly drove up costs for consumers, officials announced Friday.
The lawsuit filed in San Francisco County Superior Court alleges that Sutter engaged in “anticompetitive contractual practices” and that it charged prices for hospital healthcare services that far exceed what it would have been able to charge in a competitive market.
The complaint also alleges that the excess profits received went toward extreme levels of executive compensation, purchasing other health firms and financing its own insurance arm.
Mar. 30, 2018, 11:01 a.m.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition Friday after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery during a procedure to replace a valve in his heart, according to his spokesman.
Mar. 30, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Two years ago this month, The Times investigated one of the longest-lingering questions in California politics: Are some voters mistakenly joining a political party when what they really want is to be an electoral free agent?
Mar. 30, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
After police killed an unarmed black man in Sacramento earlier this month, California legislators are poised to again try to loosen some of the nation’s strictest prohibitions on the release of officer shooting and misconduct investigations.
Mar. 30, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Former President Obama is heading to Beverly Hills in May to raise money for Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri in his first post-presidential fundraiser for a candidate, according to an invitation obtained by The Times.
The May 6 event is co-chaired by director J.J. Abrams, studio executives Jeffrey Katzenberg and Jeff Shell, sports executive Tim Leiweke, filmmaker Steven Spielberg and others.
As president, Obama appeared many times at L.A. fundraisers that raised millions of dollars for Democrats but sometimes caused traffic problems. Now that he is out of office, Obama will likely be traveling with a smaller entourage and security detail.
Mar. 30, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
- California Legislature
As the fight over California’s immigration laws intensifies, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday released a policy guide for school officials that lays out how they can protect students from immigration enforcement on school grounds.
The guide details the steps school officials should take if federal immigration agents try to detain someone on campus, or if a child’s parents have been detained or deported. It also instructs schools on how to shield the immigration status of students and their family members, and illustrates the kinds of court records federal officials must present before entering campuses.
The policies are the result of a new state law that was part of a legislative package passed last year to safeguard immigrants here illegally from President Trump’s call for increased deportations.
Mar. 29, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
- State government
Four state treasurers including California’s John Chiang requested Thursday that U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meet with them to find a way to allow banks to handle money from the marijuana industry in states that have authorized cannabis sales.
“This is not just a blue state phenomenon but includes purple and red states in every corner of our country,” they wrote in a letter to Sessions. “A majority of Americans now live in states where they have decided to legalize cannabis.”
Besides Chiang, who is running for governor, those requesting a meeting included the treasurers of Illinois, Oregon and Pennsylvania, as well as leaders of the marijuana industry.
Mar. 29, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
- U.S. Senate race
Former Vice President Joe Biden is endorsing Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s bid for a fifth full term in the Senate.
“She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished. And she’s exactly who we need in the Senate to stand up to this Administration and its Republican allies in Congress. Dianne is a dear friend, and I’m proud to endorse her re-election,” Biden said Thursday in a statement provided by Feinstein’s campaign.
Biden and Feinstein served together in the Senate, and Feinstein’s assault weapons ban was included in Biden’s Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
Mar. 29, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
- Congressional races
- 2018 election
- California Republicans
It’s not typical for a congressman to show up in person at a Board of Supervisors meeting. But that’s exactly what happened Wednesday, when Rep. Dana Rohrabacher spoke on a controversial matter the board was taking up Tuesday in Orange County: whether to join the Trump administration in suing California for its “sanctuary state” law.
“By making this a sanctuary city and a sanctuary state, we are doing nothing more than attracting millions of more people to come to this country,” Rohrabacher told the board. He added that a “flow of illegals” has diminished the quality of public schools, healthcare and housing for Californians. He also called immigrants in the country illegally “the greatest threat to the well-being” of county residents.
Rohrabacher’s words aren’t far off from talking points crafted more than a quarter-century ago during the campaign for Prop. 187, a ballot initiative that got its start in his coastal Orange County district and called for eliminating basic services such as healthcare and public schooling for immigrants in the country illegally. It passed, and helped propel Gov. Pete Wilson to the governorship, but was later struck down by the courts. It’s also received the brunt of the blame for the steep decline of the California Republican Party over the past couple decades.
Mar. 29, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
Those young people who marched for gun control all over the country showed this: The unyielding firearms lobby is in deep trouble with the next generation.