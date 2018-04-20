See Team Politics at the Festival of Books this weekend

For anyone interested in politics, this weekend’s L.A. Times Festival of Books at USC will be the place for you.

Members of the Times’ California politics team and the Washington bureau will be there in force. We’ll talk about the contest for governor and the midterm elections on Sunday at 1:20 p.m. There also are a number of panels on the Trump administration and politics, moderated by Times journalists.



Here’s the full schedule. To see where we’ll be, filter the list by Politics & History. Also, don’t miss the Ask a Reporter booth on campus.