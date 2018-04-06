The effort to raise taxes on commercial property by changing Prop. 13 delays push to 2020

An ambitious effort to raise commercial property taxes through revamping California’s Proposition 13 will no longer be aimed at earning a spot on this fall’s statewide ballot, supporters said on Friday.

“The longer that we have to explain this issue, the better that we're going to do,” said Mac Zilber, a political strategist working with the coalition of community and labor groups behind the plan.

Long discussed among liberal and Democratic activists, the proposed initiative would redefine Proposition 13’s limits on property taxes to focus mostly on homeowners. Commercially owned properties would be assessed at market values — a change the group believes could generate as much as $11 billion a year for local services and schools.

It would also have a significant impact on California’s state budget, which has subsidized K-12 education with personal income tax dollars since local revenues were slashed by Proposition 13 in 1978.

The backers of the “split roll” initiative conceded that California’s election laws offer a unique opportunity to qualify their initiative now — while the number of signatures needed to qualify for the ballot is low — and have the measure be held over until the November 2020 election.

State law sets the number of signatures needed for an initiative on the total number of votes cast in the race for governor — a threshold that dropped to a historic low after anemic voter turnout in 2014. Those requirements will be reset after this fall’s election to replace Gov. Jerry Brown.

The initiative, which was cleared for signature-gathering in February, has until August to collect support for the 2020 ballot. The longer time frame means the process is likely to cost much less than a hurried effort to meet the deadlines for the Nov. 6 statewide ballot.

“It helps us shepherd our funds and use them in the most efficient way,” Zilber said.