To purchase additional keepsake copies of the magazine, visit the L.A. Times online store.
As stars rise and fall in the world of entertainment, there exists a constellation of frequently unsung heroes. Beyond the glitz and glamour stands a squadron of professionals whose expertise fuels the engines that drive the industry forward.
Lawyers, accountants, lenders, business managers, wealth managers and an array of service providers’ roles are not merely supportive; they are integral and indispensable. Their expertise can get a film or show greenlit and elevate a project to the next level.
Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to present this new business section designed to shine the spotlight on these uniquely talented visionaries who provide financing for projects and transactions as well as those who offer advisory services to entertainment industry firms and executives.