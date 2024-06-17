As stars rise and fall in the world of entertainment, there exists a constellation of frequently unsung heroes. Beyond the glitz and glamour stands a squadron of professionals whose expertise fuels the engines that drive the industry forward.

Lawyers, accountants, lenders, business managers, wealth managers and an array of service providers’ roles are not merely supportive; they are integral and indispensable. Their expertise can get a film or show greenlit and elevate a project to the next level.