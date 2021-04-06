The Los Angeles Times is excited to announce a new magazine and digitally focused product called Southern California’s Legal Professionals: Notable Personal Injury Lawyers, which will be published on September 25, 2021. This new product will spotlight professionals within the legal community, as well as cover trends and overall updates. It is produced by the B2B Publishing team and doesn’t involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.

Readers will have an opportunity to nominate individuals for consideration. The B2B Publishing team, in conjunction with reader involvement, will highlight noteworthy lawyers for their successes and accomplishments during 2020, as well as exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across Southern California.

There is no cost to nominate; however, we will only profile two people from each law firm due limited space in the publication. The deadline for nominations is June 18, 2021.

Please note the L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or is confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.

