California GOP spends nearly $6 million against two ballot measures

The California Republican Party spent $5.8 million against two November ballot measures that would expand rent control and limit profits for dialysis clinics after accepting a similar amount of money from business interests.

The money paid for “member communication” opposing Propositions 8 and 10, according to campaign reports filed over the last few weeks.

It’s not illegal for political parties to ask for money to fund mailers for ballot measures as long as the contributions are reported to the state. The arrangement allows outside groups to pay for the outreach to voters and hide behind the state GOP name without disclosing their own identities on the mailers or advertisements.