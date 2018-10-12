California governors haven't focused on homelessness 'for decades,' Gavin Newsom says

Oct. 12, 2018, 4:46 p.m.
- 2018 election
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t mention Gov. Jerry Brown by name on Friday after he toured a facility for homeless veterans in San Diego. But the Democratic gubernatorial candidate had some not-so-subtle criticism of the governor.
On homelessness, California has to “have a governor that is actually focused on these issues, which has not been the case for decades in this state,” Newsom said. “Governors have not campaigned on homelessness, governors haven’t talked about homelessness, that’s about to change in 25 days.”
Brown has faced repeated criticism for not making homelessness a bigger priority. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti complained earlier this year about Brown’s last State of the State speech, saying “there wasn’t one mention of homelessness. We need the state to step up.”
Oct. 12, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
- State government
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has decided to implement new quality control on its voter registration process following Monday’s revelation of as many as 1,500 non-citizens being wrongly registered to vote.
“This will ensure that only those persons who have attested to their eligibility to vote under California law are transmitted to your office,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto and California Department of Technology Director Amy Tong said in a letter on Friday to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
DMV officials said they will begin checking representative samples of voter registration documents to ensure accuracy before those applications are processed.
Oct. 12, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
An initiative to repeal an increase in California’s fuel taxes and vehicle fees may force a reduction of bus service in Orange County and elimination of some transit jobs, officials and union leaders said Friday.
Members of Teamsters Union Local 952 rallied against Proposition 6 outside the headquarters of the Orange County Transportation Authority, saying repeal of transportation taxes approved by the Legislature in Senate Bill 1 could force an 11% cut in the budget for bus operations, jeopardizing nearly 200 jobs.
“We were able to avoid service cuts and job losses because of SB 1, but now if this goes through we’re going to have a bunch of job losses and we’re going to have a negative impact on the traffic,” said Patrick D. Kelly, the secretary-treasurer for the union local.
Oct. 12, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
For years, Rep. Devin Nunes and the Fresno Bee got along just fine. But now, facing his first serious election challenge in years, the Central Valley congressman is on the attack — not against his Democratic opponent, but his district’s largest newspaper and what he calls its “band of creeping correspondents.”
Oct. 11, 2018, 9:58 a.m.
- Congressional races
- 2018 election
Sen. Dianne Feinstein and state Sen. Kevin de León will meet Wednesday for a conversation moderated by the Public Policy Institute of California.
But is it a debate? Feinstein’s campaign says it is, De León’s team says it is not.
Moderator and PPIC president Mark Baldassare will sit between the two Democrats, posing questions to each. The candidates will have three minutes to answer each question and will not engage one another as in a traditional debate, but Baldassare will have discretion over allowing rebuttals. (PPIC says the face-off will be similar in format to a conversation last month between the state superintendent of public instruction candidates.)
Oct. 10, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Ballot measures
Eliminating California’s inheritance tax break for vacation houses and rental property and restricting its use for primary homes could raise $2 billion a year in property taxes over time, according to a new analysis.
The tax break was subject of a recent Times investigation that found wealthy heirs across the state had received large tax benefits from inherited property and that the majority of heirs had not reported their homes as their primary residence.
For instance, actor Jeff Bridges and his siblings would have paid an additional $300,000 in property taxes if their Malibu beach property had been reassessed when they inherited it nine years ago. Earlier this year, the family listed the home for rent at $15,995 a month.
Oct. 10, 2018, 12:01 a.m.
The Proposition 6 campaign on Tuesday cited six-figure salaries given to thousands of government transportation workers as a reason why California voters should approve the initiative to repeal fuel-tax and vehicle-fee increases enacted last year.
Less than a month before the Nov. 6 election, campaign chairman Carl DeMaio is set to host a news conference Wednesday in front of Caltrans headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, where he said he will argue that the state can fix roads and bridges without raising the gas tax and vehicle fees.
DeMaio said Tuesday that public records requested by the campaign show thousands of government transportation agency employees are getting excessive paychecks.
Oct. 9, 2018, 1:31 p.m.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla criticized the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday for incorrectly registering 1,500 individuals to vote, saying he was “hugely concerned” that the agency did not uncover the errors until The Times revealed them to the public.
The registration errors might have been caused by the motor voter program, which requires Californians to opt out if they do not want to be registered to vote when they get a driver’s license. Padilla said that a freeze of the program was on the table, and has also called for an independent audit of the DMV’s technology and procedures.
“They’ve demonstrated that they’re not capable of handling it themselves, and the stakes are too high as we approach the voter registration deadline and the November election to have any more mistakes like this,” Padilla said of the DMV.
Oct. 8, 2018, 5:16 p.m.
Californians receiving their official state voter information guide for the Nov. 6 election may notice a glaring omission.
On the page displaying the candidates for California governor is a picture of Republican John Cox and a half-page candidate statement, along with his campaign website address and official Twitter handle.
But Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statement is nowhere to be found. All that’s listed is his name, party affiliation and a concise message: “No candidate statement.”