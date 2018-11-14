California's budget could be on its way to a $29-billion cash reserve, legislative analyst says

Nov. 14, 2018, 12:17 p.m.
- State government
California’s six-year run of growing tax revenue to pay for government services is expected to continue through at least the summer of 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday, with enough cash to fund a budget reserve of $29.5 billion.
The report by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office is perhaps the most emphatic sign so far of how much the state’s near-term financial condition has improved since the end of the last recession. Where there were once repeated predictions of operating deficits, analysts now expect a $14.8-billion surplus over the next 20 months — on top of a $14.5-billion rainy-day fund and a $200-million contingency fund for social services programs.
“It is difficult to overstate how good the budget’s condition is today,” analysts wrote in Wednesday’s annual fiscal outlook. “By historical standards, this surplus is extraordinary.”
Nov. 13, 2018, 12:55 p.m.
With all eyes on California’s next leader, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom took a moment Tuesday to remind everyone that Gov. Jerry Brown is still calling the shots.
“There’s only one governor at a time and I think that’s important to reinforce particularly at this moment with so much anxiety around these fires,” Newsom said, standing next to Brown outside the governor’s office. “I want to reinforce that and I want to be respectful of the governor.”
The two men spoke to reporters about wildfires ravaging the state and the transition to a new administration after meeting privately at the state Capitol.
Nov. 13, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
California
Nov. 12, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election
- California Democrats
Former Los Angeles mayor and California gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa is joining the firm Mercury, an influential national public affairs firm.
Villaraigosa said he will be based in the firm’s Los Angeles office but will be traveling the country and the globe advising companies and other Mercury clients. He will not work as a lobbyist, he said.
“It’s an opportunity to stay involved in public policy but also an opportunity for me to grow,” Villaraigosa told The Times on Monday.
Nov. 10, 2018, 6:10 p.m.
- California in Congress
- 2018 election
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has lost the congressional seat he held for 30 years, a stunning defeat for Republicans in what had long been the deepest red parts of the county.
Real estate entrepreneur Harley Rouda's win comes after two decades of erosion in the Republican base and at a time when Rohrabacher’s friendliness to people with links to Russia has become more controversial.
Rohrabacher, 71, has represented the region since 1988, when he left a job in the Reagan White House to run for Congress. Rouda, 56, a former Republican, said he left the party as it became stridently partisan in the mid-1990s.
Nov. 9, 2018, 3:08 p.m.
An eager nation waits breathlessly as California counts its election ballots.
Nov. 9, 2018, 11:52 a.m.
- California Legislature
Alarmed by the troubled history of a gunman who killed 12 people in Thousand Oaks this week, state Assemblyman Phil Ting said Friday he will reintroduce a bill that would make it easier to confiscate firearms from people deemed a public danger.
Ian David Long, who police say is behind the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday night, had been evaluated in April by mental health specialists who were called out by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department after a disturbance call.
Law enforcement officials determined Long did not qualify for an involuntary psychiatric hold and did not pursue a court order allowed by state law that would temporarily remove guns from a person considered dangerous.
Nov. 8, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
- California Legislature
- California Republicans
California Assembly Republicans on Thursday elected a new leader, Assemblywoman Marie Waldron of Escondido, who said the minority party needs to take action to end its decline.
Waldron takes over as Assembly Republican leader from Assemblyman Brian Dahle of Bieber, who is stepping down from the role to run for a state Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Ted Gaines, who was elected to the state Board of Equalization on Tuesday.
The share of registered Republican voters in California has declined steadily from 35.5% in 1998 to 24% this year, and the party appears to have lost seats in the Legislature after Tuesday’s election, although votes are still being counted.
Nov. 8, 2018, 2:05 p.m.
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Thursday hailed a federal court’s decision to block the ending of a program that provides temporary protections to immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.
Becerra said the ruling would provide relief to thousands of young so-called Dreamers across the country, calling it an unexpected and “tremendous victory” for believers in the American dream and the rule of law. But he said the legal battle would continue should the case go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“This fight is personal to so many communities in California,” he said. “As the son of immigrants, this fight is personal to me too.”
Nov. 3, 2018, 7:29 p.m.
- Governor's race