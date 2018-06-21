California's campaign watchdog panel deadlocks on proposal to make its chairperson part time

Assemblyman Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) votes on budget-related bills. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Lawmakers sparred over school funding plans and healthcare for the poor on Monday during floor debates in the California Legislature, sending nine budget-related bills to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk, but leaving a handful of other proposals in limbo for perhaps another week.

The main budget blueprint was approved by the state Senate and Assembly on Thursday. California government’s new fiscal year begins July 1.

Monday’s most intense debates came in the Senate, as Republicans railed over provisions tucked into some of the budget bills. And one prominent Democrat refused to support the healthcare funding bill because of its failure to offer services to a wider swath of adults in the U.S. illegally.