California secretary of State rebukes DMV for voter registration errors while affirming election integrity

Oct. 9, 2018, 1:31 p.m.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla criticized the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday for incorrectly registering 1,500 individuals to vote, saying he was “hugely concerned” that the agency did not uncover the errors until The Times revealed them to the public.
The registration errors might have been caused by the motor voter program, which requires Californians to opt out if they do not want to be registered to vote when they get a driver’s license. Padilla said that a freeze of the program was on the table, and has also called for an independent audit of the DMV’s technology and procedures.
“They’ve demonstrated that they’re not capable of handling it themselves, and the stakes are too high as we approach the voter registration deadline and the November election to have any more mistakes like this,” Padilla said of the DMV.
Oct. 8, 2018, 5:16 p.m.
Californians receiving their official state voter information guide for the Nov. 6 election may notice a glaring omission.
On the page displaying the candidates for California governor is a picture of Republican John Cox and a half-page candidate statement, along with his campaign website address and official Twitter handle.
But Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statement is nowhere to be found. All that’s listed is his name, party affiliation and a concise message: “No candidate statement.”
Oct. 8, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
- 2018 election
We tried something new on “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast.” We enlisted “LA Podcast” for our first-ever crossover episode, and talked with “LA Podcast” hosts, comedian Hayes Davenport, local activist Scott Frazier and Curbed Los Angeles editor Alissa Walker, about the connections between housing affordability issues in Los Angeles and the state as a whole.
We went deep explaining the city of Los Angeles’ proposal to build housing for homeless residents across the city, including talking about a contentious meeting in Sherman Oaks where neighbors threatened to recall Councilman David Ryu if he backed new developments.
And, according to a new poll, there is more support in Los Angeles for Proposition 10, the rent control expansion ballot initiative, than anywhere else in the state. The poll revealed a difficult path to victory for the initiative.
Oct. 8, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
- 2018 election
- California Republicans
The California Republican Party spent $5.8 million against two November ballot measures that would expand rent control and limit profits for dialysis clinics after accepting a similar amount of money from business interests.
The money paid for “member communication” opposing Propositions 8 and 10, according to campaign reports filed over the last few weeks.
It’s not illegal for political parties to ask for money to fund mailers for ballot measures as long as the contributions are reported to the state. The arrangement allows outside groups to pay for the outreach to voters and hide behind the state GOP name without disclosing their own identities on the mailers or advertisements.
Oct. 8, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
- Ballot measures
- 2018 election
Objecting to the ballot title provided by state officials, the Proposition 6 campaign has sent a mass mailer to California voters labeled “Election Ballot Correction” that opponents of the gas-tax repeal initiative say is misleading because it looks like an official notice.
The mailer sent to some 2 million absentee voters across the state says “The correct title for Proposition 6 should read Proposition 6: Gas Tax Repeal Initiative.”
The mailer by Reform California, a group headed by Republican activist Carl DeMaio, was criticized Monday by Matt Cate, co-chairman of the No on Proposition 6 campaign.
Oct. 8, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election
California gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox on Monday highlighted their diametrically opposed beliefs on the state’s criminal justice and immigration policies.
In a KQED radio debate, Cox staked out a tough-on-crime stance and denounced recent voter initiatives that have reduced some theft and drug crimes and overhauled the parole system, saying they have contributed to high property crime. He said he would not continue such reforms if elected governor, while Newsom called them “enlightened policies” enacted under the administration of Gov. Jerry Brown, pledging to build on the governor’s legacy.
The two candidates also hold very different positions on bail reform and California’s so-called “sanctuary state” law, with Cox pledging to work to repeal them and Newsom arguing that his opponent “parrots in almost every opportunity Donald Trump and Trumpism.”
Oct. 8, 2018, 12:05 p.m.
- 2018 election
Gavin Newsom has centered his gubernatorial campaign on his rivalry with President Trump. But long before Trump, Newsom was known for his squabbles with fellow Democrats.
KQED’s Scott Shafer asked Newsom on Monday about the lieutenant governor’s history of tussling with other elected officials — be it colleagues on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Gov. Jerry Brown when Newsom briefly ran against him in 2010 or leaders in the California Legislature.
Newsom said the spats were a good thing — a sign he’d go against the political grain.
Oct. 8, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
- 2018 election
Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox was quick to blame “special interests in Sacramento” for wasteful government spending during Monday’s radio debate against Gavin Newsom.
But when pressed on how he’d tackle the influence of money in politics, he repeatedly demurred, saying he’d unveil his plans after the election.
Cox hasn’t always been so coy. In fact, he got his start in California politics by pushing an out-of-the box initiative to create a “neighborhood Legislature,” which would have dramatically expanded the number of state lawmakers. Cox tried, and failed, multiple times to get the proposal on the ballot.
Oct. 8, 2018, 11:04 a.m.
- 2018 election
The candidates for California governor clashed in a debate Monday over Proposition 6, the initiative that would repeal fuel tax increases and vehicle fees for repairing the state’s roads and bridges.
Republican John Cox, who is co-chairman of the Proposition 6 campaign, said that if elected, Democrat Gavin Newsom would not force Caltrans to improve operations to allow the state to pay for road repairs without raising taxes.
“I think Gavin would not exercise enough control over efficiency at Caltrans,” Cox said during the debate on KQED radio, adding that Democrats are “digging into the pockets of people who are already paying” high fuel taxes “instead of reforming that system.”
Oct. 8, 2018, 11:01 a.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election