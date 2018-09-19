California sues Trump administration over repeal of methane release rule

Sep. 18, 2018, 5:05 p.m.
- State government
California and New Mexico sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its action to repeal requirements aimed at reducing methane leakage on federal and tribal lands, according to Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra.
The lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke was filed in San Francisco and argues that the 2016 Waste Prevention Rule facing repeal is needed to reduce waste of natural gas and air pollution.
The states argued the agency’s action is “an abuse of discretion” that is “in excess of their statutory authority.” The court filing says the repeal of the rule violates federal laws requiring agencies to provide a “reasoned analysis for the change,” and a detailed report on the environmental impacts.
Sep. 17, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
- California Legislature
- 2018 election
A California voter whose signature can’t be verified on an absentee ballot will have eight days to fix the problem under a law signed Monday that takes effect immediately.
It was one of two laws signed by Gov. Jerry Brown to boost the rights of those who vote by mail. Brown also signed legislation requiring elections officials to create a system in which voters can track the status of their ballot, a service that wouldn’t be available until 2020.
The sloppy signature law comes some 13 months after state and local elections officials were sued for refusing to count Sonoma County resident Peter La Follette’s ballot because his signature didn’t appear to match the one on his official registration form. In all, the plaintiffs alleged, as many as 45,000 ballots weren’t counted in 2016 because local elections officials had no uniform rules for how to determine whether signatures matched.
Sep. 17, 2018, 12:11 p.m.
- Governor's race
California’s two contenders for governor have agreed to participate in an Oct. 8 forum on San Francisco-based public radio station KQED.
Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox have spent most of the summer sparring over when, where and if to hold debates, creating some political suspense with less than two months to go before the November election.
The format, according to KQED, will be “a directed conversation, not subject to strict debate timelines and rules,” and will be moderated by KQED senior politics editor Scott Shafer.
Sep. 14, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Hey, California voter, way to go! People may say you’re sun-baked, a bit too laid back and, when it comes to picking presidents, largely irrelevant.
Sep. 14, 2018, 7:52 a.m.
- California Legislature
In 2018, the big California housing political debates happened early in the year, or will reach a resolution when voters decide on the ballot in November.
At the beginning of the year, lawmakers rejected plans to expand rent control and boost housing density near transit stops. California voters will now decide on the fate of rent control expansion in the fall.
On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we talk about the housing bills that made it through in the final few weeks of the legislative session, including a measure from Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) that, if signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, would give the Bay Area Rapid Transit District more authority over housing development on public land near their stations — a move away from the state’s history of allowing only cities and counties to make land-use decisions.
Sep. 13, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice endorsed Republican John Cox for California governor on Thursday, saying he has the vision to address the state’s most vexing problems.
"California’s future depends on what we do today. John’s commitment to education, affordable housing, and better-paying jobs will put California on a course towards a better tomorrow,” Rice said in a statement released by the Cox campaign.
Rice served as secretary of State and national security advisor under the George W. Bush administration. She’s now a political science professor at Stanford University and also teaches at its graduate school of business.
Sep. 11, 2018, 7:14 p.m.
- Governor's race
With less than two months until election day, California’s two gubernatorial contenders remained locked in a standoff over whether they’ll meet to discuss the issues facing the state.
The debate over debates marked a new chapter this week when plans for an Oct. 1 faceoff hosted by CNN fell apart, a network source confirmed Tuesday. Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom had agreed to that debate, while Republican John Cox had not committed, expressing concerns about the event’s format and moderators.
Cox, who agreed to four other debates that Newsom declined, said last week he would participate in the CNN debate only if it focused on housing, cost of living, water and other California-specific issues, and if a California journalist was included as a moderator. Newsom’s campaign said Cox was trying to limit the scope of questions asked.
Sep. 10, 2018, 5:37 p.m.
- California Republicans
Having fallen short in his recent campaign for governor, conservative state Assemblyman Travis Allen said Monday that he is weighing a run for chairman of the state GOP with the goal of “leading California Republicans back to statewide relevance.”
Allen, a resident of Huntington Beach, said he talked Monday with party Chairman Jim Brulte about the operations and priorities of the state party in preparation for making a decision on whether to vie for the leadership job.
Brulte has said he will not seek another two years as leader when his term ends in February, and a candidacy by Allen would set up another contest with former Assemblyman David Hadley, a social moderate who also ran for governor before dropping out of the race after two weeks in 2017.
Sep. 10, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
- California Legislature
Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday vetoed a bill that would have set mandatory minimum penalties for California pot shops that sell to minors, including revocation of the state license for a third violation in three years.
The measure by Sen. Jean Fuller (R-Bakersfield) would have restricted the Bureau of Cannabis Control’s “ability to carry out enforcement actions based on the pertinent facts of a violation,” Brown said in his veto message.
“This bill is not necessary,” the governor added. “The bureau already has the authority to revoke, suspend and assess fines if a licensee sells to a minor.”
Sep. 10, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
- State government
California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday accused President Trump of undermining the nation’s efforts to produce more electric vehicles, arguing that efforts to slow down the focus on clean energy will ultimately hurt the U.S. auto industry.
“The big driver besides California is China,” Brown said in an interview with The Times about improved battery technology. “The big saboteur is Donald Trump. He’s trying to subsidize coal and destroy the electric car.”
The governor, who had earlier signed a landmark bill to move California toward 100% clean electricity, is hosting an international climate change summit later in the week in San Francisco. Brown said the three-day event is designed to keep “building momentum” toward expanded and new efforts at reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the world. It is an agenda that has put the veteran Democratic politician on an occasional collision course with the Republican president.