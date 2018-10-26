Deluge of cash puts Democrats in strong position for final weeks of midterms

Oct. 26, 2018, 6:05 a.m.
- Congressional races
- 2018 election
A lot can happen in 17 days.
Take the latest federal campaign finance reporting period, which ran from Oct. 1 to 17, the last snapshot we’ll get of California House candidates’ financial positions before election day.
In that time, Democrat Katie Hill spent just under $2 million on her campaign in the 25th Congressional District, about as much as GOP incumbent Steve Knight of Palmdale has spent in the entire two-year cycle.
Oct. 25, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
- California Legislature
- Sexual harassment
A Sacramento lobbyist who was sued by former San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Matt Dababneh for defamation after she publicly accused him of sexual misconduct is seeking dismissal of the lawsuit.
Pamela Lopez announced on Thursday that she is filing a motion under California’s “anti-SLAPP” law, or “strategic lawsuit against public participation,” which protects a person exercising the right to free speech about an issue of public interest against being silenced through a lawsuit.
The action marks the latest development in the saga between Lopez and Dababneh, who resigned in December, one week after Lopez publicly accused him of forcing her into a bathroom in a Las Vegas hotel suite and masturbating in front of her.
Oct. 24, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
- Ballot measures
- 2018 election
An initiative to expand rent control across California is losing ground and now faces a large deficit less than two weeks before election day, according to a new poll.
Just 25% of likely voters say they’ll vote yes on Proposition 10, with 60% against the measure and 15% undecided, a poll released Wednesday from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California said.
“There is really no group in which we’re seeing support for Proposition 10 at this point,” said Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and pollster.
Oct. 24, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
- Governor's race
With less than two weeks to go before election day, Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom still holds a solid lead over Republican businessman John Cox in California’s race for governor, according to a new poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California.
The survey found that 49% of likely California voters favored Newsom, compared to 38% that backed Cox. The remaining 12% of voters either were undecided or said they will not vote in the November election.
Newsom’s strongest geographic bases of support were in Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay area, home to just under half the voters in California. Cox, a wealthy real estate investor from Rancho Santa Fe, was favored in the Inland Empire. In the Central Valley, voters were evenly divided between the two.
Oct. 23, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
- Ballot measures
- 2018 election
The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday endorsed Proposition 10, a statewide initiative that would allow for the expansion of rent control across California.
The council voted 13 to 1 to endorse the measure, with Councilman Mitchell Englander, who represents parts of San Fernando Valley, the lone no vote.
Proposition 10 would repeal a state law that prohibits cities and counties from implementing most new forms of rent-control policies. Los Angeles ties rent hikes to inflation for those living in apartments built on or before Oct. 1, 1978, and the state law blocks the city from changing that date to a more recent date of construction.
Oct. 19, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
Democrats have yet to win a House majority and Nancy Pelosi’s return as speaker is by no means certain, but already she has one eye on the exits.
Oct. 19, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Republican Reps. Mimi Walters of Laguna Beach and Steve Knight of Palmdale are both staunch allies of President Trump. But only Walters is getting trashed for it in Democratic attack ads.
Oct. 19, 2018, 12:10 p.m.
- State government
Despite objections from cities and police chiefs, state officials on Friday declined to drop a proposal allowing marijuana firms to deliver to homes everywhere in California, including in areas that have banned pot shops.
The proposed rule, which was made public in July, was opposed by the League of California Cities, which represents the state’s 482 municipalities, and the California Police Chiefs Assn., which said it would jeopardize public safety.
But the state Bureau of Cannabis Control announced Friday that it is moving forward with the proposed rule after a series of public hearings and after weighing hundreds of comments from residents and interested parties.
Oct. 19, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
- State government
It’s been a year since Sonoma County and other Northern California counties were hit with devastating wildfires that led to dozens of deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes.
On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we speak with Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey about rebuilding efforts in his city, and resident John Thill, who lost both his home and business in the fires.
With less than three weeks before the election, we also break down how gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox handled housing questions in their lone debate, and discuss the latest polling and fundraising for Proposition 10, the initiative that would expand rent control across the state.
Oct. 16, 2018, 6:41 p.m.
- 2018 election
After months of criticizing his opponent for his record on homelessness as mayor of San Francisco, Republican John Cox took his campaign for governor to Los Angeles’ skid row on Tuesday, where he promised to provide more housing and services for Californians in need.
As he toured the downtown neighborhood, home to a large homeless population, Cox likened the area to a "third-world country.”
“It is absolutely not compassionate to let people live on this street,” Cox told reporters. “This is 21st century California. This is not Bangladesh.”