Democratic McCarthy challenger hosting fundraiser with former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley

After receiving the endorsement of Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, @antonio4ca was asked why a Republican should vote for him over GOP’s John Cox: “A vote fore John Cox is a vote for Gavin Newsom,” he said. Meaning Cox would have no chance in November against Newsom. pic.twitter.com/lyEPFWW0D0 — Phil Willon (@philwillon) May 29, 2018

Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa kicked off the final week of the gubernatorial campaign with a drive from Los Angeles to Fresno, where he nabbed the endorsement of Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, visited a boxing program for troubled youth and planned to end the day at a Teamsters union hall.

Dyer praised Villaraigosa for making good on his commitment to hire more officers at the Los Angeles Police Department while he was L.A. mayor, even in the heart of the recession. Fresno cut its force by 150 officers during that time, he said.

“As the mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa demonstrated that continued support of the officers on the street, as well as the support of his police chiefs,” Dyer said at a noon news conference outside Fresno police headquarters. “He was responsible for ensuring that crime was rescued in the city of Los Angeles at a time with other cities were seeing an increase in crime.”