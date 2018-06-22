Gov. Brown appoints Democratic activist Alice T. Germond to head California's campaign watchdog panel

Gov. Jerry Brown will decide whether to put an initiative on the ballot that could put California on daylight saving time year-round (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Californians would be asked in a November ballot measure whether to end the biannual practice of moving their clocks ahead and back to comply with the Daylight Saving Time Act, under a bill the Assembly approved Thursday and sent to Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration.

If an initiative is approved by voters, the Legislature would be given the power, with a two-thirds vote, to initiate an end to the practice of advancing the clock by one hour on the second Sunday each March, and moving the clock hands back an hour on the first Sunday in November.