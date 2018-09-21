Gov. Jerry Brown vetoes bill to study driving on pot, calling measure a distraction for beleaguered DMV

Sep. 21, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
- California Legislature
With the DMV under fire for hours-long wait times, Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday vetoed five bills that would have given the agency new tasks, including a measure aimed at gauging the scope of the drugged driving problem in California.
“Reducing wait times in field offices and addressing the urgent needs of customers is the top priority,” Brown wrote in his veto message. “The programming required to implement these bills will delay the department’s ability to fully modernize its aging information technology systems.”
Earlier in the day, Brown ordered an audit of the DMV over the long wait times.
Sep. 21, 2018, 3:05 p.m.
- California Legislature
Earlier this week, the city of Cupertino approved a massive new housing, retail and office project on the site of a mostly empty mall.
The project had been stalled for years, and only moved forward with the help of new state legislation designed to force cities and counties to approve developments that met underlying zoning rules.
The decision in Cupertino, the home of Apple, is probably the biggest demonstrable impact so far of the package of 15 bills Gov. Jerry Brown signed in 2017, which were billed as the state Legislature’s most robust response to the state’s housing affordability problems in recent memory.
Sep. 21, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
To hear Katie Porter tell it, she’s just your average Orange County mom, clipping coupons, shopping specials at the supermarket and puttering about with three kids in a Toyota minivan that’s pushing 120,000 miles.
Sep. 20, 2018, 3:10 p.m.
- State government
Restaurants in California that sell special meals for children will have to offer milk or water as the default drink option beginning in 2019, making sodas and sugary drinks available only by request.
The law, signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown, follows ordinances enacted in a number of cities and counties around the state in recent years. Some fast-food and dine-in restaurants have voluntarily changed their kids’ meals, and the new law had no formal opposition as it made its way through the California Legislature.
“Our state is in the midst of a public health crisis where rates of preventable health conditions like obesity and Type-2 Diabetes are skyrocketing, due in large part to increased consumption of sugary beverages,” state Sen. Bill Monning (D-Carmel), the law’s author, said in a written statement.
Sep. 20, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- State government
California’s campaign finance watchdog agency voted Thursday to prohibit the use of cryptocurrency including bitcoin for political contributions in the state amid concerns that the anonymity it provides would make it difficult to identify who is trying to influence elections.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission voted 3-1 against allowing use of the virtual currency, which is traded on the internet and not issued by a governmental entity.
The issue has drawn national attention. States that have allowed some use of cryptocurrency as campaign contributions include Colorado, Montana, Oregon and Tennessee, while the digital currency has been prohibited from political donors in Kansas, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Sep. 20, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
- Governor's race
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom offers his upbeat prescription for renewing the “California dream” in his first campaign ad of the general election season.
The tone of Newsom’s 30-second television spot is a sharp contrast to Republican rival John Cox’s efforts to lay the blame for all of California’s ills on Newsom and Democrats, offering a hint of the broad campaign themes voters may see in the weeks ahead.
Newsom’s ad begins with the candidate looking into the camera, and is peppered with shots of him reading to young children and talking with students and young adults.
Sep. 19, 2018, 2:40 p.m.
- Ballot measures
A group working to repeal California’s recent increase in the gas tax argued Wednesday that the charges at the pump are disproportionately hurting the working poor, while the campaign against the ballot proposition countered that their opponents are exaggerating the financial impact.
Supporters of Proposition 6, the gas tax repeal measure, released an analysis that estimates the new taxes and fees have resulted in a family of four paying between $650 and $800 more in annual taxes and living expenses.
That cost is a heavier burden for low-income residents, according to the report co-authored by Reform California, a group headed by Republican Carl DeMaio, who is a leader of the drive that qualified Proposition 6 for the ballot.
Sep. 18, 2018, 6:07 p.m.
- California Legislature
A state panel on Tuesday recommended that Gov. Jerry Brown grant a pardon to former state Sen. Roderick Wright for his 2014 conviction on eight felony counts after prosecutors said he lied about living in his Senate district.
The recommendation by the California Board of Parole Hearings next goes to the state Supreme Court, where four judges must concur in the recommendation before it can go to Brown for consideration.
Wright and Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena), who now represents the Senate district, were among those who urged the parole board to recommend a pardon. The board later posted its decision online without providing a rationale.
Sep. 18, 2018, 5:17 p.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill into law on Tuesday that would allow people to sell food they make themselves, a practice that was previously outlawed due to health concerns.
Assembly Bill 626, which will go into effect Jan. 1, imposes strict guidelines for what it labels “microenterprise home kitchens,” or MHKs. Californians operating MHKs will have to first apply for a permit. After receiving a permit, they can run their businesses if they sell no more than 60 meals per week, deal directly with their customers and consent to inspections if local officials receive complaints.
The law also exempts MHKs from rules that apply to commercial restaurants but don’t make sense at home. These include a prohibition on kitchens opening directly to living spaces and a regulation that requires a three-compartment sink.
Sep. 18, 2018, 5:05 p.m.
- State government
California and New Mexico sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its action to repeal requirements aimed at reducing methane leakage on federal and tribal lands, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said.
The lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke was filed in San Francisco and argues that the 2016 Waste Prevention Rule facing repeal is needed to reduce waste of natural gas and air pollution.
The states argues that the agency’s action is “an abuse of discretion” that is “in excess of their statutory authority.” The court filing says the repeal of the rule violates federal laws requiring agencies to provide a “reasoned analysis for the change” and a detailed report on the environmental impacts.