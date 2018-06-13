Harassment complaint against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia to get 'further investigation'

Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), shown last year, spoke angrily Monday about being recalled on June 5. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Just days after voters acted to recall him from office, state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) on Monday condemned Republican members of the Senate in an angry floor speech for what he said was their failure to stand up against a deceptive campaign by GOP operatives to oust him from office.

Newman said the campaign got voters to sign the recall petitions by saying it would repeal a gas-tax increase and they unfairly blamed him for the tax, even though many others, including a Republican senator, voted for the measure.

“It saddens me colleagues, Republican colleagues, that despite all your nice sotto voce words, not a single one of you had the integrity, the decency or the courage to say this is wrong… this is an abuse of the recall process,” Newman said in a speech toward the close of the day’s session.